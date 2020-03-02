Flor Bromley to Release New Album FIESTA GLOBAL

A joyous invitation for everyone around the world to sing and dance together, Fiesta Global, the second bilingual album from native Peruvian Flor Bromley, is set for release on April 24, 2020.

A Latin fusion party for kids (and parents, too), Fiesta Global abounds in a profusion of creativity, color, Latin rhythms, and beautiful sound while showcasing Flor Bromley's vocal abilities, songwriting talent, and stylistic fluency. In addition, Fiesta Global features contributions from a virtual Who's Who of Latin performers that includes Latin GRAMMY winner 123 Andrés, Noemi Gasparini (of Latin GRAMMY-winning Flor de Toloache), Latin GRAMMY nominee Damaris, Mexico's renowned Claudio Vega, and family music favorite Jazzy Ash, all backed up by an all-star instrumental and vocal team.

Fiesta Global brings to the party musical genres from up and down the Western Hemisphere: Peruvian marinera, Mexican son jarocho, NOLA jazz, punk rock, Brazilian batacuda, Colombian cumbia, and more, all done with a breathtaking air of "hands on" authenticity and cultural respect.

"Growing up Peruvian, I listened to a mix of very different musical genres," explains Flor Bromley. "When I first met producer Sinuhé Padilla, I told him I wanted to make an album that mixes all the musical rhythms from my youth. He's a musical encyclopedia who knows and plays all Latin rhythms with ease. His trajectory is vast; he's worked with Lila Downs, Flor de Toloache, and Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, to name just a few. Having him on board for Fiesta Global is very special."

This superbly produced album combines great energy with a gentle, smooth soundscape. Fiesta Global zaps the listener straight to the heart of Latin ethos with the Brazilian batacuda rhythms of "Fiesta," on which Flor Bromley, a lively kids' chorus, and a trombone-dominated horn line conspire to create a powerful "get up and dance" party feel. Next up, "We Came to America," based on Faith Ringgold's poem, is a musical mural of the USA's rich history of immigration, with Flor Bromley's heartfelt vocals joining the sweet tones of Noemi Gasparini's violin. On "Lalalalalá (Cumbia)," a paean to friendship, native Colombian duo 123 Andrés (Andrés Salguero and Christina Sanabreia) shares vocals with Flor, and Andrés demonstrates the clear sound and lyrical style of his clarinet artistry.

Thanks to Ritchie Valens, the entire world knows the song "La Bamba." Here, it is performed in its authentic Mexican son jarocho style by Flor Bromley and Claudio Vega. Trombonist George Sáenz contributes rhythmic drama to the haunting atmosphere of the marinera-style "Pañuelo," which features spectacular vocals by Flor and award-winning Peruvian singer Damaris.

Flor Bromley is a bilingual recording artist, singer/songwriter, actress, storyteller and puppeteer. Originally from Lima, Perú, she graduated from La Escuela de Teatro de la Universidad Catolica with a degree in Acting and Theatre Education. Moving to New York in 2007 to live in her dream city, Flor received a scholarship to study at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, where she earned a degree in Musical Theatre Performance.

Flor performs her bilingual musical/storytelling shows throughout NYC and beyond, at venues that include, among others, the New York Public Library, Wave Hill Public Gardens, Sugar Hill Children's Museum of Art & Storytelling, Children's Museum of Manhattan, Fort Green Festival, The High Line, Hispanic Festival of Valhalla, Brookfield Place, Please Touch Museum (Philadelphia), Music in the Grove, Summer on the Hudson, New York Children's Theatre Festival, Westchester Children's Museum, Westchester Public Library System, Queens Library System, Brooklyn Public Library, and El Museo del Barrio.

Flor Bromley's debut children's album, Chiqui Music Boom, released in 2016, is a music experience that encompasses rhythms and sounds from around the world including Peruvian festejo, Brazilian samba, Mexican mariachi, bluegrass, and rock n' roll.

Fiesta Global will be available on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, and more, and will be available in physical form at the Sugar Hill Children's Museum of Art & Storytelling and El Museo del Barrio in NYC.





