Flo Milli Releases Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'

Alabama's very own princess of rap Flo Milli surprises fans to an early release of her debut album You Still Here, Ho ?, available everywhere now via RCA Records.

Speaking about the album, Flo Milli shares: "My album creative is based on early 2000's nostalgia. As queen of Gen-Z, this is the new age of the Roaring 20s. As a woman and creative, I feel so empowered, full of energy and full of life. I've decided to use social media, technology and my resources to uplift and inspire those who look up to me to use what they have, start where they are, and more importantly start today."

You Still Here, Ho ? is the follow up to Flo's critically acclaimed debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?. The debut album's title is a continuation of her first mixtape, with both titles pulling inspiration from Joseline Hernandez' coined phrase from Love and Hip-Hop.

Keeping on theme with a focus on black female empowerment and self-love, the album exudes confidence at every turn and is sure to elevate Flo into the mainstream with her uniquely creative vision that sees her re-enacting iconic moments in pop culture from your favorite reality television shows.

The album includes features from Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray, an intro/outro from the iconic Tiffany Pollard aka "New York," and includes production from YoungFyre (Lil Wayne, Jaden, T-Pain), Tasha Catour (Lil Tecca, Aminé, Tinashe), Big Korey (YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gucci Mane, Jeezy), and more.

Ahead of the album, Flo Milli shared singles "No Face" and "Conceited" -- both which were met with critical acclaim. "Conceited" landed on NPR's #NowPlaying, Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week and was named Consequence's Rap Song of the Week. The track is currently taking off on TikTok, as it is currently #5 on TikTok's Viral sounds with over 700k creations to date and counting.

Along with "Conceited," Flo's previous singles "Ice Baby," which was first premiered with a COLORS performance, and "PBC" (Pretty Black Cute), which she first premiered while walking the runway at Tia Adeola's NYFW show in February, also appear on the album.

Earlier this year, Flo Milli was buzzing for her feature on Monaleo's "We Not Humping (Remix)." Flo's signature tag 'Flo Milli s' can be heard as the intro to a viral TikTok sound which includes her verse. To date, there are over 500k creations including from the likes of Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Cami Mendes and more.

Flo recently completed a string of international festival performances, wowing fans at Wireless Festival in the UK, Rolling Loud Portugal, and more. She is set to perform at Rolling Loud, Miami this Sunday.

Listen to the new single here: