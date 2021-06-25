Flatland Cavalry's 'A Cowboy Knows How' Debuts Today

Flatland Cavalry's new song, "A Cowboy Knows How," is debuting today. Listen/share HERE.

Of the song, lead singer Cleto Cordero shares, "We had the privilege of opening for the very talented songwriter and Country Music tour de force, Luke Combs, in December 2019. Through that fateful encounter we got introduced to a man named Kappy, who welcomed us shortly after to the incredibly talented family that is Make Wake Artists. Along the way, Luke, as a fan of our music and what we do, had a song that he just couldn't see himself recording 'because he's not a cowboy from Texas.' Well, we don't consider ourselves cowboys either...but we as Texans who appreciate the archetypal cowboy loved the message and spirit of the song-getting through a disheartening situation with gusto, suave and by getting back on the proverbial horse...the only way 'A Cowboy Knows How.' We're proud that it is our first outside cut as a band and we hope you love it as much as we do!"

Written by Luke Combs, Dan Isbell and Jonathan Singleton, the track is the latest unveiled from the band's anticipated new album, Welcome to Countryland, which will be released next Friday, July 2 and is now available for pre-order. Produced by Jake Gear and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, Welcome to Countryland finds the band's traditional Texas roots infused with a fresh modern sound. With the record's 14 new songs, Flatland Cavalry is ready to make their mark on the country music landscape, exploring some of life's most universal themes with their own unique sense of storytelling and musicianship.

Ahead of the release, the band has shared four additional album tracks: "Life Without You" featuring Kaitlin Butts, "No Ace In The Hole," "Gettin' By" and "Some Things Never Change," of which Rolling Stone praises, "dancehall crowd-pleaser...it's full of big builds and stops, perfect for dancing the night away with that special someone or just a handsome stranger." Additionally, Welcome to Countryland also features a special collaboration with Hailey Whitters ("Meantime").

In celebration of the new music, the band will continue their extensive "Welcome To Countryland" headline tour this summer including upcoming stops at Nashville, TN's Marathon Music Works, Austin, TX's Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre, Alexandria, VA's Birchmere, Denver, CO's The Grizzly Rose, Mobile, AL's Soul Kitchen, Tucson, AZ's The Rock and Charlotte, NC's Coyote Joe's among several others. In addition to the headline run, Flatland Cavalry will also join Luke Combs and Parker McCollum for select dates this year. See below for complete itinerary, tickets details can be found at www.flatlandcavalry.com/tour.

The new album follows the band's self-released 2016 debut, Humble Folks, which reached #2 on iTunes' Country Albums chart, #17 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart and #28 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, as well as their acclaimed 2019 release, Homeland Insecurity. Of the album, Rolling Stone declared, "Flatland Cavalry mix Red Dirt roots-rock with fiddle-driven twang. The blend is particularly intoxicating," while the Dallas Observer praised, "a breath of fresh air for a Texas country music scene hungry for young blood." Additionally, Wide Open Country selected the group as a "Band to Watch," hailing, "float effortlessly between the Americana leanings of Texas country and the folksy songwriter influences of singers like Townes Van Zandt and Robert Earl Keen...they've got the kind of sound that folks far outside the Lone Star State will appreciate." Since forming in 2012, Flatland Cavalry has toured relentlessly across the country, building a passionate grassroots fanbase as they went. In addition to multiple headline runs, they've also recently joined artists such as Luke Combs, Midland, Hailey Whitters and Jameson Rodgers on the road.

WELCOME TO COUNTRYLAND TRACK LIST

1. Country Is... (written by Cleto Cordero, P. Palomino)

2. Some Things Never Change (written by Cleto Cordero, Ava Suppelsa)

3. A Cowboy Knows How (written by Luke Combs, Dan Isbell, Jonathan Singleton)

4. Gettin' By (written by Cleto Cordero, Jason Nix)

5. Well Spent Time (Cleto Cordero)

6. Life Without You (feat. Kaitlin Butts) (written by Cleto Cordero, Brian Keane)

7. No Ace In The Hole (written by Jason Albers, Cleto Cordero, Reid Dillon)

8. It's Good To Be Back (Round Here Again) (written by Cleto Cordero)

9. Tilt Your Chair Back (written by Cleto Cordero, Ryan Necci)

10. Fallen Star (written by Cleto Cordero)

11. Daydreamer (written by Cleto Cordero, Adam Landry)

12. Dancin' Around A Fire (written by Cleto Cordero, P. Palomino)

13. Off Broadway (written by Cleto Cordero)

14. ...Meantime (feat. Hailey Whitters) (written by Cleto Cordero, Lainey Wilson)

FLATLAND CAVALRY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 25-Christoval, TX-Cooper's BBQ

July 2-Orange Beach, AL-The Amphitheatre at the Wharf† (SOLD OUT)

July 3-Orange Beach, AL-The Amphitheatre at the Wharf† (SOLD OUT)

July 4-Orange Beach, AL-The Amphitheatre at the Wharf† (SOLD OUT)

July 9-Bloomington, IN-Bluebird Nightclub

July 10-Fort Laramie, OH-Country Concert

July 11-Alexandria, VA-Birchmere

July 16-Nashville, TN-Marathon Music Works

July 17-Chattanooga, TN-The Signal

July 23-Fredericksburg, TX-Luckenbach Texas

July 24-New Braunfels, TX-River Road Icehouse

July 29-Tucson, AZ-The Rock

July 30-Artesia, NM-Eddy County Fairgrounds

July 31-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion*

August 5-Kansas City, MO-Power and Light District

August 6-Seward, NE-Seward Country Fair*

August 7-Columbia, MO-The Blue Note

August 8-Chesterfield, MO-Chesterfield Amphitheater

August 13-Cullman, AL-Rock the South†

August 14-Mobile, AL-Soul Kitchen

August 18-Little Rock, AR-The Rev Room

August 19-Manhattan, KS-The Hat

August 20-Denver, CO-The Grizzly Rose

August 21-Cheyenne, WY-The Lincoln

August 26-Fayetteville, AR-George's Majestic

August 28-Buda, TX-Buck's Backyard

September 4-Belton, TX-Bell County Expo Center

September 10-College Station, TX-Hurricane Harry's

September 15-Stephenville, TX-Larry Joe Taylor Music Fest

September 17-Pryor, OK-Born and Raised Festival

September 24-Greenville, SC-Blind Horse Saloon

September 25-Charlotte, NC-Coyote Joe's

September 30-Wichita, KS-Wichita River Fest

October 2-The Woodlands, TX-Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

November 19-Lake Charles, LA-Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino

December 11-Omaha, NE-Waiting Room Lounge

*with Parker McCollum

†with Luke Combs

Photo Credit: Fernando Garcia