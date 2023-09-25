Flatland Cavalry Confirms Winter Headline Dates

Acclaimed American roots band Flatland Cavalry will continue to tour through this winter including newly confirmed headline shows at Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s (two nights), Athens’ Georgia Theatre (two nights), Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and New York’s Irving Plaza. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale this Friday, September 29 at 10:00am local time, full details can be found at www.flatlandcavalry.com/tour.

The upcoming performances add to yet another notable year for the band, who recently released two new songs: “Last American Summer” and “Oughta See You (The Way I Do),” which Brooklyn Vegan calls a “propulsive new single,” while Whiskey Riff praises, “heartfelt lyricism, catchy melodies, and sonically impressive instrumentation” and Hollerdeclares, “one of the brightest Texas country-folk bands…they worked their usual musical magic.”

The new music follows the band’s acclaimed 2022 EP, Songs To Keep You Warm, (stream/purchase here). Produced by Bruce Robison and recorded at The Bunker in Lockhart, TX, the EP consists of six tracks including “Mountain Song,” which was featured in Paramount Network’s hit show, “Yellowstone.”

Released to critical praise, Brooklyn Veganproclaimed, “the kind of raw, no-nonsense country that should appeal to people whose taste in country veers towards Willie Nelson, John Prine, and Townes Van Zandt. There’s nothing too fancy or too pop about it, but it’s not retro either. It’s just great songwriting,” while Americana Highways declared, “Cordero’s lyrics waste no time cutting right to the heart… the musicianship from Flatland Cavalry band members elevates each tune.”

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums), Jonathan Saenz (bass), Reid Dillon (electric guitar, harmonica, second fiddle), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos(piano, keys, mandolin, banjo, electric guitar).

Since their 2015 debut, Flatland Cavalry has released two EPs and three full-length studio albums, including their latest, 2021’s Welcome to Countryland. Of the record, The Wall Street Journal praised, “a clear musical point of view, original melodies, mature confidence in portraying romantic matters, and increasingly fresh, distinctive lyrics…a straightforward, upbeat electrified country-rock band,” while Rolling Stone declared, “Flatland Cavalry are promising to make days a little brighter wherever they go.”

With the release, the band earned two #1 singles at Texas Country Radio (“Gettin’ By” and “A Cowboy Knows How”) and has garnered over 290 million streams across platforms to date.

FLATLAND CAVALRY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, September 29 at 10:00am local time

September 26—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

September 29—Corpus Christi, TX—Brewster Street Ice House

September 30—Pasadena, TX—Pasadena Livestock Show

October 5—Bakersfield, CA—The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

October 6—Monterey, CA—Rebels and Renegades Music Festival

October 7—Stateline, NV—Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

October 8—Paradise, CA—Paradise Performing Arts Center

October 11—Flagstaff, AZ—Orpheum Theater

October 12—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre

October 13—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

October 14—Los Angeles, CA—YouTube Theater*

October 19—Austin, TX—Moody Theater

October 20—Fort Smith, AR—Temple Live

October 21—College Station, TX—Live at the Station Festival

October 28—Gonzales, LA—Lamar Dixon Expo Center

November 10—Norman, OK—Riverwind Casino

November 11—Mission, TX—Las Palmas Race Park

December 15—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

December 16—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

February 7, 2024—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre

February 8, 2024—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre

February 10, 2024—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

February 15, 2024—New York, NY—Irving Plaza

April 1-5, 2024—Miami, FL—The Last Resort Cruise

*supporting Parker McCollum

#supporting Lainey Wilson

photo credit: Fernando Garcia