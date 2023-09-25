Flatland Cavalry Confirms Winter Headline Dates

Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale this Friday, September 29 at 10:00am local time.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Flatland Cavalry Confirms Winter Headline Dates

Acclaimed American roots band Flatland Cavalry will continue to tour through this winter including newly confirmed headline shows at Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s (two nights), Athens’ Georgia Theatre (two nights), Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and New York’s Irving Plaza. See below for complete tour itinerary. 

Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale this Friday, September 29 at 10:00am local time, full details can be found at www.flatlandcavalry.com/tour

The upcoming performances add to yet another notable year for the band, who recently released two new songs: “Last American Summer” and “Oughta See You (The Way I Do),” which Brooklyn Vegan calls a “propulsive new single,” while Whiskey Riff praises, “heartfelt lyricism, catchy melodies, and sonically impressive instrumentation” and Hollerdeclares, “one of the brightest Texas country-folk bands…they worked their usual musical magic.” 

The new music follows the band’s acclaimed 2022 EP, Songs To Keep You Warm, (stream/purchase here). Produced by Bruce Robison and recorded at The Bunker in Lockhart, TX, the EP consists of six tracks including “Mountain Song,” which was featured in Paramount Network’s hit show, “Yellowstone.”

Released to critical praise, Brooklyn Veganproclaimed, “the kind of raw, no-nonsense country that should appeal to people whose taste in country veers towards Willie Nelson, John Prine, and Townes Van Zandt. There’s nothing too fancy or too pop about it, but it’s not retro either. It’s just great songwriting,” while Americana Highways declared, “Cordero’s lyrics waste no time cutting right to the heart… the musicianship from Flatland Cavalry band members elevates each tune.” 

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums), Jonathan Saenz (bass), Reid Dillon (electric guitar, harmonica, second fiddle), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos(piano, keys, mandolin, banjo, electric guitar).

Since their 2015 debut, Flatland Cavalry has released two EPs and three full-length studio albums, including their latest, 2021’s Welcome to Countryland. Of the record, The Wall Street Journal praised, “a clear musical point of view, original melodies, mature confidence in portraying romantic matters, and increasingly fresh, distinctive lyrics…a straightforward, upbeat electrified country-rock band,” while Rolling Stone declared, “Flatland Cavalry are promising to make days a little brighter wherever they go.”

With the release, the band earned two #1 singles at Texas Country Radio (“Gettin’ By” and “A Cowboy Knows How”) and has garnered over 290 million streams across platforms to date. 

FLATLAND CAVALRY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, September 29 at 10:00am local time

September 26—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

September 29—Corpus Christi, TX—Brewster Street Ice House

September 30—Pasadena, TX—Pasadena Livestock Show 

October 5—Bakersfield, CA—The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

October 6—Monterey, CA—Rebels and Renegades Music Festival

October 7—Stateline, NV—Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

October 8—Paradise, CA—Paradise Performing Arts Center

October 11—Flagstaff, AZ—Orpheum Theater

October 12—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre

October 13—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

October 14—Los Angeles, CA—YouTube Theater*

October 19—Austin, TX—Moody Theater

October 20—Fort Smith, AR—Temple Live

October 21—College Station, TX—Live at the Station Festival

October 28—Gonzales, LA—Lamar Dixon Expo Center

November 10—Norman, OK—Riverwind Casino

November 11—Mission, TX—Las Palmas Race Park
December 15—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

December 16—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s
February 7, 2024—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre
February 8, 2024—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre
February 10, 2024—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
February 15, 2024—New York, NY—Irving Plaza

April 1-5, 2024—Miami, FL—The Last Resort Cruise

*supporting Parker McCollum

#supporting Lainey Wilson

photo credit: Fernando Garcia



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jakobs Castle (Jakob Nowell) Shares Dynamic New Single Lights Out Photo
Jakobs Castle (Jakob Nowell) Shares Dynamic New Single 'Lights Out'

Jakobs Castle is the eclectic passion project of 28-year-old Long Beach artist Jakob Nowell, who signed to Epitaph Records this past summer. He shares “Lights Out”, a song that combines ska-punk and alt-rock with hyperpop production into a sound he aptly coins “beach meets internet”. Check it out below! 

2
Pippa Scott Releases New Cover Of Valerie Photo
Pippa Scott Releases New Cover Of 'Valerie'

Pippa Scott has released her own Jazz infused version of the Mark Ronson / Amy Winehouse track 'Valerie.' Drawing inspiration from personal experiences, from her upbringing in Vancouver, to her youth in Manchester, UK, to her mental health struggles with BPD (Borderline Personality Disorder).

3
Adhyâropa Records to Release Mr Sun Plays Duke Ellingtons Nutcracker Suite Photo
Adhyâropa Records to Release 'Mr Sun Plays Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite'

American Roots Music thrives on growing new branches from its grand traditions, and the band Mr Sun, and its individual members, have long been actively re-shaping the acoustic musical landscape. For Mr Sun’s tenth anniversary, this celebrated company of virtuoso string players has reinterpreted the legendary Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker Suite.

4
Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter Break World Record Photo
Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter Break World Record

The rock ‘n’ roll recording artists and longtime friends along with their talented band mates – Matt Grundy (bass), John Lum (drums), David Gomez (percussion, sax), Jackson Stokes (guitar) – just completed the challenge with their final, celebratory performance in California at BeachLife Ranch, the second annual coastal country SoCal festival.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This JanuaryMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Only Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' RemixOnly Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' Remix
SOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & MoreSOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & More
HERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next WeekHERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SWEENEY TODD