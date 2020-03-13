Flash Gottii Releases 20/20 VISION EP Today

Kansas City artist Flash Gottii is excited to debut his 8-track "20/20 Vision" EP today. The project features production by multi-platinum hitmaker D.A. Got That Dope ["Taste," "ZEZE," "Godzilla"] and available now via Entertainment One/100 Entertainment. The EP's lead single "Paper Chase" featuring Trippie Redd has topped 100,000 plays on Spotify. The music video directed by California Creatives shows Flash and Trippie shutting down their mansion party and kicking out the women, so they can curb distractions and get back to their paper chase.

"The song is basically about all the fake love that surrounds you when you start getting money, explains Flash Gottii. "I hate fake love, I just don't want to be around those vibes. My focus is on taking care of my family and doing what I gotta do."﻿

Watch below!

He continues, "20/20 Vision is a project I've been thinking about for a long time. I've envisioned everything up to this point. I used to be the one with the dream that was telling you I would make it. All the ones I was down with from Day 1 will tell you I'm that person. I have a fun side, a serious side, a chill side, but my main focus is to keep making good music and keep challenging myself. I want to get some plaques up on the wall and I want to be the next wave from Kansas City."

Flash Gottii just wrapped dates across the US an an opening act on the Trippie Redd 'Love Me More Tour.' Due to the coronavirus the final show on the tour that was scheduled in Los Angeles this Sunday, March 15th has been postponed until June 27.





