Fishbone Announces New Self-Titled EP & Shares New Single 'Estranged Fruit'

Fishbone have announced the May 26 release of their new eponymous EP.

Celebrating 40-years as a band - an anniversary that was put in pause due to the pandemic - Fishbone have announced the May 26 release of their new eponymous EP.

Recorded and produced by NOFX's Fat Mike, Fishbone will be released via his new label Bottles To The Ground. After years of touring and rotating members, 2023 finds Fishbone back to their most solid line up which includes four of its six original members, including Chris Dowd who returns to the band for the first time since 1994.

Today they share another taste of the EP by way of "Estranged Fruit," a collaboration with NOFX.

Dowd says, "'Estranged Fruit' is a timeless composition merging the past and present embodied by the irony of us repeating what should be in the rear view mirror of a so called evolved society that still has far to go."

"Fishbone is the one band I've always wanted to produce ever since NOFX toured with them in 1992," shares Fat Mike. "When I got the chance two years ago..... I fing gave it everything I got! I fing love this band so much as friends and musicians, but I may like this record even more! I thank all of them for the opportunity."

Fishbone have also shared the EPs "All We Have Is Now" and The New York Times said "The ever-peppy ska-punk-funk-rock band Fishbone has persevered since 1979...'All We Have Is Now' is a philosophical pronouncement briskly delivered in ska form. One thing to enjoy in the moment is the way organ and horns each play just a few notes, placing them exactly where they're needed." Consequence called it "signature Fishbone with its joyous horns and funky rhythm."

Watch the video here:

Fishbone have just concluded a headline tour of North America where they played to sold-out rooms across the country including a stop at New York City's Gramery Theater. Next week they head back out for a run of dates that includes the Punk Rock Music Festival in Las Vegas May 27 and 28 and shows supporting Les Claypool's Flying Frog Brigade. Tickets are on sale now and all dates are listed below.

Fishbone tour dates

5/16 - South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV +

5/17 - South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV +

5/18 - Bluenote Summer Sessions - Napa, CA +

5/20 - Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium - Santa Cruz, CA +

5/21 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA +

5/23 - Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT +

5/24 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO +

5/27 - Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival - Las Vegas, NV

5/28 - Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival - Las Vegas, NV (With Son Rompe Pera and HR)

6/14 - Lillie Zenith - Lille, FR (with Sum 41)

6/15 - Hellfest - Clisson, FR

6/17 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, DK

+ - support for Les Claypool's Flying Frog Brigade

photo by Pablo Mathiason



