First Batch of Riot Fest 2021 Late Night Shows Announced

Riot Fest has unveiled its first round of Late Night aftershows to coincide with this

year's festival, September 17-19, 2021. Tickets for the Late Night shows revealed today will go on sale this Friday, June 25 at 12:00 p.m. CDT via RiotFest.org. (Only Friday and Saturday tickets remain for the 2021 edition of the festival.)

At the top of the Late Night lineup is undoubtedly Mr. Bungle, offering up a rare reunion

performance at Chicago's new Radius venue on Friday, September 17. Kicking off ahead of their

Sunday slot at Riot Fest 2021, the group's late night set will be their first Chicago show in 21

years-as well as their first since reuniting in February 2020 for a handful of shows, limited to

California and New York.

But that's not all: Saturday, September 18 will feature New Found Glory and Simple Plan

co-headlining Radius, Dinosaur Jr. at Bottom Lounge, Thursday at Cobra Lounge, Too Many Zooz and Big Freedia co-headlining The Vic, and The Sounds at Reggies Rock Club; Sunday September 19 includes Taking Back Sunday at Metro and Bayside at Concord Music Hall. More aftershows will be announced in the weeks following.

Riot Fest has long been known for incorporating special elements and surprises into the festival

weekend-full-album plays, secret sets, tributes to John Stamos in the form of butter, ice and wood sculptures, and plenty more to keep attendees on their toes. This year will be no different, with the festival already adding on a special "Preview Party" to kick things off on Thursday, September 16 for dedicated fans who purchased their tickets well in advance. Fans will have to stay tuned to see exactly what else is in store for this year.

Late Night Tickets: https://riotfest.org/2021/06/late-night-first-announce/

Riot Fest: https://riotfest.org/lineup

Founded in 2005, Riot Fest is an independent music festival featuring the best of punk, rock 'n' roll, hip hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between. Founder Riot Mike is credited with helping to reunite iconic bands like Naked Raygun, the Replacements, the Misfits, and Jawbreaker, among many other reunions-a staple of Riot Fest, alongside full album performances, carnival rides, and the occasional butter sculpture.