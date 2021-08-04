Fiona Grey Begins New Era With MNDR-Produced Single 'Sick Of It'

Dirty pop singer-songwriter Fiona Grey begins a new era today, arriving with her eagerly awaited MNDR-produced single, "Sick Of It." Inspired by the consequences of "filter era," fake conversions and universal doom, "Sick Of It" is set to make you dance while simultaneously rolling your eyes at everything you would happily live without, available now at all DSPs HERE.

"'Sick Of It' was inspired by the era of filters and the ways in which society pushes us to try to all be the same version of beauty," says Grey. "On a personal level it was me sick of playing into those toxic parts of our society. From an industry level it was me sick of the fake small talk, the watching everyone play a character of themselves. It's a rolling my eyes-kinda pop anthem."

Named as 2018's "Best Pop Artist in LA" by LA Weekly, Fiona Grey is on the frontier of a new range of the genre, creating what Galore hailed as "the kind of lady pop that makes you want to leave the house without underwear on and make a mistake with a bad boy next summer."

The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter has become known for her live shows at beloved venues such as LA's Troubadour, NYC's Webster Hall, and performances alongside such diverse acts as Charli XCX, Foals, and KITTEN, to name a few. Grey fascinates audiences with her theatrics, visual concepts and lyrics that explore a culture under everchanging beauty standards, predisposed to and obsessed with unrealistic societal dreams. Her messages are as much of a look outward as they are deeply introspective, carried by catchy, feel-good, obsess-worthy instrumentals.

2018's acclaimed Cult Classic EP proved worthy of its name, earning both critical applause and a fervent fan following with singles like "Money," "Girls Like Me," and "Dirty Dream." "If you find yourself drawn to the sounds of Charli XCX, MARINA and Sky Ferreira," declared Ones To Watch, "then Fiona Grey might just become your latest obsession."

Last year saw Grey return with the powerful "Kerosene," joined by an equally potent music video streaming now at her official YouTube Channel HERE. The track "adds another dose of electricity to her already formidable body of work," wrote Atwood Magazine, while LADYGUNN raved, "Both edgy and explosive, 'Kerosene' provides a cinematic portrait of the escapism offered by pop culture...the kind of song that resonates universally and internationally."

Photo Credit: Sean Berger