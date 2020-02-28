Fiin Releases New Single 'Wild Trees'

Miami-based artist Fiin kicks off 2020 with new single 'Wild Trees', out 28th February via Ultra.

Listen below!



Featuring the seductive vocals of singer-songwriter Flu (from INUDE), 'Wild Trees' is a sunkissed house track that masterfully combines tribal, rhythmic percussion with more emotive elements. It follows on from 'Ridge', Fiin's immersive December single in collaboration with multi-instrumentalist, sound engineer and fellow Miami-based artist MIICHI.

Fiin is one of the youngest and fastest-growing artists in the Miami scene, known for his weekly Relic parties which takes place every Sunday at Wynwood Factory. His music combines sexy, smooth grooves with upbeat, techy rhythms and has seen him perform back-to-back with international favourites such as Paco Osuna, Marco Faraone, Hot Since 82, Technasia, Butch, Bontan and Sis.



Looking ahead, he plays three Sundays in a row at Miami's 1-800-Lucky during March, as well as the tenth anniversary of Extrema Outdoor festival in Belgium at the end of May.

With another killer single release and a summer performance at a major European festival to look forward to, 2020 is set to be the year when Fiin embarks on his ascent through the electronic ranks.





