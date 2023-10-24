Cayo Coco Releases New Single 'Haunt'

Cayo Coco is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist and producer, Lumen Loraine. Originally from Indiana, the Los Angeles based artist uses his work to share stories of healing and inner exploration. With themes of hope and wonder threaded throughout everything he creates, Lumen explains that the process of music for him is a celebration of joy.

Leading up to the November release of his second album, Cosmic Healing, his newest offering is a two song package produced by himself and Zach Fogarty (Jean Dawson, Eyedress). This duo includes two fiery rock offerings, the first of which is called “Haunt”, a driving, ecstatic moment that takes listeners on a raging journey. Upon first listen, one could perceive the lyrics describing a failed relationship, however, for Lumen its story is more of a cosmic questioning.

The songwriter shares, “I felt myself being stubborn on this track. I question The Universe, ruminating in the narrowness of the puny ego mind. But as the song forges on I feel myself breaking out of that cage and experiencing revelations of oneness (I'm the trees, I'm the moon, and so is everyone else). To me the song is recognition that I can finally give up whatever views I was clinging to in an attempt to make sense of my life.”

Then there is “Stay Awhile”. This beachy rocker begins with a THX reminiscent cinema-scape and eventually breaks into thundering toms over a driving bassline. “Stay Awhile” is the only song on the upcoming album that is written about a romantic relationship. Penned from the perspective of an anxious leaning individual pursuing a fearful avoidant person, this track is for those who are experiencing the challenges of opposing attachment styles.

Lumen explains, “The anxious - avoidant dance is a pretty intense dynamic. A few years ago I was blindly living on the far end of anxious attachment. I spent a lot of time learning about the roots of this disposition, and started to heal and change. The chorus very much so reflects the inner conflict of the anxious.. don't leave, don't leave… stay!!!!” “Stay Awhile” is a message for those experiencing anxiety in their relationships, and can serve to help others remember that healing is possible through awareness.

“Part of that process is recognizing why you are drawn to certain people,” Lumen confides. “Once you see emotional unavailability was what you were choosing, you can consciously start changing that standard. You'll start choosing people who are not confirming your outdated storylines. It's worth the effort, and you deserve to experience partnership in healthier ways!”

Cayo Coco has garnered millions of streams for his music to date, landing support from Spotify editorial playlists and has also been featured on Pharrell's Apple Music podcast, OTHERtone. Hoping that his music encourages people to look inside, he explains that going within is a beautiful, worthwhile adventure and urges listeners to join him on this magical journey.