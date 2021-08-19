Field Day Announce Full Lineup & Stage Partners

With less than two weeks to go until Field Day Festival's highly anticipated homecoming at Victoria Park on Bank Holiday Sunday 29th August, organisers have announced a final swathe of artists as well as stage partners and arena lineups for the landmark show.

Stage partners have now been revealed including independent label Ninja Tune. In the 30-plus years since formation, Ninja Tune has established itself as one of the world's leading independent record labels, etching its story into the pages of ground-breaking British music.

Acclaimed culture platform, Crack Magazine, are also confirmed as stage hosts, as are leading contemporary music broadcasters, BBC 6 Music.

Spanning six stages of music, Field Day's Main Stage aka East Stage in association with Ninja Tune, will host Bicep for their first live performance in London for 18 months, providing a long-awaited opportunity to see them perform material from acclaimed new album, Isles. Further highlights include live sets from Floating Points and Ross From Friends, an unmissable back-to-back from George Fitzgerald and DJ Seinfeld and a set from recently announced Hot Chip Megamix.

With groove-laden sounds, the West Stage plays host to a live set from Overmono, plus DJ Sets from The Blessed Madonna, Mall Grab, Artwork, Gabriella Kwarteng, Mr Jukes & Barney Artist and one of 2021's most hotly tipped talents, Yung Singh.

In partnership with Crack Magazine, the North Stage will feature sets from renowned selector Donna Leake, unstoppable producer, India Jordan, mysterious trio Adelphi Music Factory, Radio 1's Jaguar, house duo, Prospa and a DJ set from Bonobo protégé, Poté.

BBC 6 Music hosts the X Stage with highlights DJ sets from Josey Rebelle, Floorplan, Mount Kimbie and Special Request.

Just announced today and completing the lineup for Field Day 2021, Elkka, Grainger, Jay Carder, Rosie Lowe (dj), Swoose, ELLES, Sahar, REES, Flip The Lid and Bearface make up the programmes on the BMW and Firestone Stages respectively.

Providing a long-awaited opportunity to dance until dawn, the Field Day After Party will take place at stunning East London venue, Oval Space with sets from Donna Leake, Elkka, Gabrielle Kwarteng, Jaguar and Sofia Kourtesis.

2021 marks a new chapter for Field Day as they return to their spiritual home with one of the most exciting festival lineups this year, and appears as part of the APE Presents event series for the first time.