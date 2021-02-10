Ferris & Sylvester Announce Short Film & Rescheduled Tour Dates

Ferris & Sylvester have announced the release of their short film Live At Real World Studios this Thursday (Feb 11th). The film will premiere on their YouTube channel, and will be accompanied by a live Q&A with the band followed by a live stream performance. The premiere begins at 8pm GMT here. Songs from the film will then be made available on all streaming platforms as a live EP the following day.

The film documents the band's experience at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios last year. It features live footage of the band performing at the studio with expanded string and keys sections as they play songs from across their critically acclaimed back catalogue and give the first taste of brand new songs from their highly anticipated debut album out later this year.

The documentary gives an insight into the band's impressive journey so far and how the Covid-19 pandemic affected artists in 2020.

Regarding the film Ferris & Sylvester say, "This project was so different to anything we've done before. Normally we take music out on the road, play with it for months with the band and let the songs find their feet. We just had to go with our guts on this one, which is really hard to do when you haven't left the house. It felt incredible to play with other people again. It just came together. That's the thing about limitations, they force you to be creative and take you somewhere new."

Ferris & Sylvester embraced the change of pace last year. With a suddenly empty calendar after a monumental two solid years on the road touring with the likes of Robert Plant, George Ezra, James Morrison and Jade Bird, the duo wrote and produced their new EP I Should Be On A Train within the walls of their home.

The EP was released in October last year via LAB Records and received great critical acclaim, earning the duo a place on BBC Introducing's 'Best of 2020' list and a nomination for 'UK Song of The Year' at the UK Americana Music Awards 2021.

Ferris & Sylvester closed 2020 with the launch of their new podcast series Ferris & Sylvester: The Song Uncovered, which finds the pair examining songs they love alongside the featured guests who originally created them. At the end of each episode, Ferris & Sylvester honour the track by performing their very own rendition.

The latest episode features Flyte and their song 'Under The Skin', while previous episodes have included Jade Bird 'Houdini', Jack Francis 'A Little Love' and Roseanne Reid 'Sweet Annie'. The on-going series can be found here

Speaking about the podcast Ferris & Sylvester say, "We started the podcast over lockdown as a way of opening up the conversation of songwriting with fellow artists. We've gotten to know some amazing writers and have learnt a lot in the process. It's a strange thing to spend a year writing in one room. There's something very reassuring to know those you admire have journeyed along a similar road. We hope our listeners enjoy the series and feel part of the conversation."

Looking forward to a bright future Ferris & Sylvester have announced rescheduled dates for their headline UK and North American tours. In September 2021 they kick things off in the US before touring the UK through October and November. Tickets are on sale now via ferrisandsylvester.com/tour and full tour dates can be found below.

Frequently touted as one of the most exciting names in UK Americana today, Ferris & Sylvester have their eyes set on their debut album this year and its release is only set to solidify this status.



2021 NORTH AMERICA HEADLINE TOUR DATES



SEPTEMBER

9th - Portland, Mississippi Studios

10th - Seattle, Clock Out

11th - Vancouver, The Fox Cabaret

15th - Los Angeles, Hotel Café

16th - San Francisco, Brick & Mortar

17th - Denver, Larimer Lounge

18th - Chicago, Martyrs'

22nd - New York, Rockwood Music Hall

28th - Atlanta, Eddie's Attic

29th - Washington, Songbyrd

OCTOBER1st - Philadelphia, World Café Live2nd - Toronto, The Drake Hotel



2021 UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

7th - Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

8th - Nottingham, Metronome

10th - Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

12th - Bristol, The Exchange

13th - Exeter, The Cavern

14th - Brighton, Green Door Store

17th - Manchester, Night & Day

21st - London, Lafayette