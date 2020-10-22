Fellow Hollow Premiere New Single 'Dog Fence Weeds'

The follow-up to their lead single.

Today, Columbus indie-folk duo Fellow Hollow share a brand new single "Dog Fence Weeds". The follow-up to their lead single "Where can I buy fresh berries at night?", "Dog Fence Weeds" sees the band exploring the sunk cost fallacy in a social context. The thought of defining a "new normal" is daunting considering all the work put into establishing the "old normal". It's a feeling that's now quite familiar to so many after months in quarantine. Arpeggiating piano and synth progressions paired with a combination of software and live drums sonically represent this effect of an in-between place, a limbo feeling.



"Dog Fence Weeds" comes from the band's forthcoming album Violet Paper Wings out December 4th on Diversion Records.

Fellow Hollow is the songwriting duo of Luke Elliot Fleeman and Andrew Gavin Williams.

They both grew up in central Ohio and met in 2010 while playing in a twee pop / folk-rock band. At that time, Luke was playing accordion and percussion and Andrew was playing mostly ukulele and singing. In 2015 they started writing songs just the two of them and the result was the 2016 EP 'When You Love the Same People, You Love Each Other'. Most of that first EP features meandering and self-harmonizing vocals over layered acoustic guitar.



In the space between their first release and their upcoming album Violet Paper Wings the folky acoustic sound which sprouted from the first batch of songs has blossomed into a lusher, more composed spread of indie folk, dream pop, and alternative rock. It's a dreamier sound; melodic finger picked guitar is encompassed by warm synths and punctuated by bellowing grand piano and roomy live drums.

