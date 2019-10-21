Fedde Le Grand's Darklight Recordings Announce Six New Releases

Hot off the back of Amsterdam Dance Event 2019, Fedde Le Grand's Darklight Recordings is keeping the momentum going by delivering six new astounding releases, in the space of just one week.



Founded in 2015, Darklight Recordings is a versatile platform for fresh and rising talent and these latest offerings demonstrate exactly that. Giving fans that Friday feeling from the opening beat, German duo Vol2Cat's single 'Hoon' is the first track to be released. Catchy and bold, Vol2Cat use an intensifying build of bass stabs and electronic vocals, leading to an inevitable and captivating drop. With shows all over Europe this summer Vol2Cat's new rave-ready cut will explode in their upcoming sets.



With a combination of futuristic synths and warped electronic vocals, Scotty Boy injects some groove to the start of the week with 'Move To The Beat'. Having been on the scene for 25 years, the American dance music veteran continues to impress with his ability to diversify house music, playing at some of the biggest clubs all over the world.



German duo Luke & Tobe provide us with another future hit, featuring catchy vocals and a repetitive, hard, electronic beat. Finding inspiration from the underground, 'Elevate' has an ominous aura, with the darker edge of the track supported by deep, profound vocals.



Getting fans through hump day, Scotty Boy and Lavelle Dupree's 'House U' is the next track on offer. Calling on stabbing synths and a driving low-end instrumental arrangement, this funk-infused number is the perfect late night weapon to keep the dance floor moving.



Showcasing their signature sound with a high-energy, pounding track, 'What I'm All About' by Vantiz and Timo G is not for the faint hearted. The hypnotic creation injects a variety of electronic sounds and synths to create a melodic storm and will make listeners go wild from the outset.



The final addition to this release pack comes in the shape of 'Give Me Down' by Ukranian force Costel van Dein. A heavy and thumping record, the track chops and changes across its duration and will send revellers into a frenzy with its intensifying build and electronic drops. Taking listeners on a journey through a complex, unparallelled musical experience, this offering demonstrates his production prowess across a broad spectrum of musical genres.



The release dates are as follows:



Friday October 18th - Vol2Cat 'Hoon'

Monday October 21st - Scotty Boy 'Move To The Beat'

Tuesday October 22nd - Luke & Tobe - 'Elevate'

Wednesday October 23rd - Scotty Boy and Lavelle Dupree 'House U'

Thursday October 24th - Vantiz and Timo G 'What I'm All About'

Friday October 25th - Costel van Dein 'Give Me Down'





