Faye Webster Releases New Single 'Lifetime'

Faye Webster returns with “Lifetime,” a stunning and sparse new single that comes with a companion music video directed by Kyle Ng of Brain Dead.
“Lifetime” comes on the heels of “But Not Kiss,” another single released earlier this summer to wide critical praise, which the New York Times said “sounds like a strange, woozy dream,” and Vulture named one of the Best New Songs of 2023 So Far saying “all the usual hallmarks of Webster’s songs are still there, from her soft-spoken delivery to that sighing lap steel, just shaken up and rearranged into a song full of (and about) quiet thrills.”
Webster’s completely sold out US tour, which includes 3 nights at Brooklyn Steel in New York and 2 nights at LA’s The NoVo, kicks off on October 17th and goes through November 17th. She has also announced a 2024 UK and EU tour. All dates below.
Oct 17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT
Oct 18 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT
Oct 20 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - SOLD OUT
Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - SOLD OUT
Oct 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
Oct 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
Oct 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
Oct 27 - Toronto, ON @ History - SOLD OUT
Oct 29 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre- SOLD OUT
Oct 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue - SOLD OUT
Nov 02 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - SOLD OUT
Nov 03 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre - SOLD OUT
Nov 04 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Nov 07 - San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUT
Nov 08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo - SOLD OUT
Nov 09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo - SOLD OUT
Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren - SOLD OUT
Nov 12 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - SOLD OUT
Nov 13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - SOLD OUT
Nov 14 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - SOLD OUT
Nov 16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - SOLD OUT
Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - SOLD OUT
May 09 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
May 11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
May 12 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
May 13 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
May 15 - London, UK @ KOKO
May 18 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
May 20 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
May 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
May 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
May 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
May 27 - Munich, DE @ Technikum
May 28 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria
May 29 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
I Know I’m Funny haha, the 24-year-old artist’s most recent full length was also her most fully realized effort to date. Though she usually tackles album-making in a song-by-song approach, 2020 necessitated a more intensive recording process.
Webster immediately knew the Athens-based players she wanted to record with and headed into the studio with producer/mixer Drew Vandenberg (Deerhunter, Of Montreal, Kishi Bashi). They assembled a band including Harold Brown on drums, Bryan Howard on bass, Nic Rosen on keys and Matt “Pistol” Stoessel on pedal steel - one of the most reliable and essential musical elements of Webster’s records.
Photo Credit: Michelle Mercado
