Faye Webster Releases New Single 'Lifetime'

Faye Webster returns with “Lifetime,” a stunning and sparse new single that comes with a companion music video directed by Kyle Ng of Brain Dead.

“Lifetime” comes on the heels of “But Not Kiss,” another single released earlier this summer to wide critical praise, which the New York Times said “sounds like a strange, woozy dream,” and Vulture named one of the Best New Songs of 2023 So Far saying “all the usual hallmarks of Webster’s songs are still there, from her soft-spoken delivery to that sighing lap steel, just shaken up and rearranged into a song full of (and about) quiet thrills.”

Webster’s completely sold out US tour, which includes 3 nights at Brooklyn Steel in New York and 2 nights at LA’s The NoVo, kicks off on October 17th and goes through November 17th. She has also announced a 2024 UK and EU tour. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

Oct 17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

Oct 18 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

Oct 20 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - SOLD OUT

Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Oct 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Oct 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Oct 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Oct 27 - Toronto, ON @ History - SOLD OUT

Oct 29 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre- SOLD OUT

Oct 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue - SOLD OUT

Nov 02 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - SOLD OUT

Nov 03 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre - SOLD OUT

Nov 04 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Nov 07 - San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUT

Nov 08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo - SOLD OUT

Nov 09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo - SOLD OUT

Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

Nov 12 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - SOLD OUT

Nov 13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Nov 14 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Nov 16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - SOLD OUT

Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - SOLD OUT

May 09 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

May 11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

May 12 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

May 13 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

May 15 - London, UK @ KOKO

May 18 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

May 20 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

May 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

May 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

May 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

May 27 - Munich, DE @ Technikum

May 28 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria

May 29 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

I Know I’m Funny haha, the 24-year-old artist’s most recent full length was also her most fully realized effort to date. Though she usually tackles album-making in a song-by-song approach, 2020 necessitated a more intensive recording process.

Webster immediately knew the Athens-based players she wanted to record with and headed into the studio with producer/mixer Drew Vandenberg (Deerhunter, Of Montreal, Kishi Bashi). They assembled a band including Harold Brown on drums, Bryan Howard on bass, Nic Rosen on keys and Matt “Pistol” Stoessel on pedal steel - one of the most reliable and essential musical elements of Webster’s records.

Photo Credit: Michelle Mercado