Faux Real Release New Single 'Kindred Spirit'

Franco-American avant-pop duo Faux Real has unveiled an extraordinary new single, "Kindred Spirit," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the track is joined by a highly entertaining companion video, shot on location in Mexico City and Mexico's active Popocatépetl volcano and streaming now at YouTube following its exclusive premiere last week via PAPER.

Watch "Kindred Spirit" below!

An ode to feral kinship defining and dividing Faux Real's take on duality, "Kindred Spirit" serves as an anthem to one's spirit animal; a hymn on how to best embrace and honor our inner selves. Directed by Faux Real, the video sees the pair at grasps with the elements, likening brotherhood to the forces of nature that unite us and positioning the brothers as champions in the fight against insecurity.

"In a time when we're living our lives online, it can be difficult to find someone who truly gets you," wrote PAPER. "As a band formed by two brothers, Elliott and Virgile Arndt, Franco-American duo Faux Real knows a bond like this is irreplaceable. 'Kindred Spirit' acknowledges this by exploring how deep connection to the Earth is integral to welcoming your authentic self into the world...While putting the soulful, harmonized vocal talents of both members on display, the song also highlights their brotherhood in its lyrics alongside jangly electric guitar solos and infectious synthesizers... Recognizing a similar soul (and creating music with them) is something Faux Real prides themselves on, and it helps them produce psychedelic bangers you'll want to turn up and dance to in these increasingly strange times."

"Kindred Spirit" precedes Faux Real's eagerly anticipated self-titled debut EP, arriving everywhere on Friday, May 1. Co-produced by Faux Real with Jay Watson (Tame Impala, Pond, GUM), FAUX REAL was first heralded last month by the spellbinding single, "Boss Sweet," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the track is also accompanied by an equally compelling companion video, streaming now at the official Faux Real YouTube channel. "Drawing upon influences from contemporary R&B as well as synth pop, 'Boss Sweet" appears as an ode to music - featuring lyrics such as My love is like a flower / With more compressors / I never thought I'd like you / When I heard your EQ," raved Wickedd Childd. "The self-directed video sees the brothers performing another impressive dance routine, showcasing their moves and the sun slowly setting."

photo credit: Audrey Del Piccolo





