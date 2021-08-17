Fats'e Releases New Album 'Staring At The Ceiling'

Genre-defying artist Fats'e has released his new album Staring At The Ceiling last Friday, August 13. A thirteen track endeavor combining digital production with punk aesthetics, Fats'e offers an intimate yet sprawling experience that plays like a private conversation with a close friend. From the punchy electronic feel of "picking myself up again" to the bruising drum-laden "won't let this go", listeners are immersed into the unique, complex world that Fats'e has created with the new album.

Fans can listen to Staring At The Ceiling now at https://lnk.to/SATC

"Staring At The Ceiling is my second full-length album and it is a stylistic departure from my previous releases while also staying true to my original sound," says Fats'e on his new album. "The album combines my usual midwest-emo guitar playing with upbeat drums and energetic vocals instead of the slower atmospheric sound of my earlier music. Lyrically, Staring At The Ceiling is an introspective look into the last few years of my life living in LA and the tumultuous friendships and relationships I went through while losing touch with my childhood friends and family in Texas, and ultimately leaving LA and 'severing ties' which I go into detail on the last few songs on the album."

Fats'e will be supporting Lil Lotus on tour at select dates this summer. Tickets and tour information can be found at youngburial.com

Lil Lotus + Special Guests Fats'e and Magnolia Park

August 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

August 20 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

August 21 - San Diego, CA - VooDoo Room at House Of Blues

August 22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

August 27 - Dallas, TX - The Loft

August 28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

August 29 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

September 3 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

September 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

﻿Texas-born producer turned artist Fats'e is a new breed of musician whose music defies traditional classification. Any attempt to explain away his creativity inevitably results in ultra-hyphenated, super-niche genre descriptions that fall short of capturing the diversity present in his sound. Critics will say it's alternative or indie or maybe hyper-pop-punk for hip-hop fans who suffer from anxiety and never shy away from discussing their emotions. All three are right. All three are also wrong.

"I spent more time on this release than anything else in my career," says Fats'e on the recording experience. "My early work was thrown together in a lot of ways. But for this record, we wrote twenty-five or thirty tracks before cutting it down to the thirteen that you hear. I was pushing myself to make something more complete, which is why I spent nearly two years working on it."

Those two years in the studio were time well spent. Staring At The Ceiling takes the sound that fans have come to know and expands on it with more complex instrumentation, multiple guitars, and an infusion of punk aesthetics that help to emphasize the angst running throughout the album.

"The album was more difficult than I anticipated. A lot of my earlier music is simple. There is one guitar part or one drum sample, but these songs are more complex. I spent a lot more time building the songs out into bigger, more dynamic tracks. It was a challenging experience, but that's how you grow. For as much as it took out of me, it was all necessary. I needed to get this out, all this anger and sadness and darkness, to grow. I think that growth really comes through on the record."

Fats'e is not one to be complacent. Staring At The Ceiling may be complete, but the young entertainer has his sights sets on the future. He understands his platform and knows what he wants to do with it. For him, music is about something more meaningful than plaques and chart positions. Fats'e only cares about his fans.

"I hope that people can relate to this record. So many listeners have told me about their connection with my work, and I really want to continue developing those relationships through my music. I think that's important. Music has done so much for me, delivering many cathartic moments, and I want to create those for other people. That's my happy place."