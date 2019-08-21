FatBoy SSE Drop's New Visual to Hot Single 'Where I Came From'

Rapper/Entertainer/Actor FatBoy SSE gives fans a look into his world with new visual, Where I Came From. This video, directed by TySnapz, shows FatBoy in his natural element, Irvington, NJ, while he raps about the ups and downs of his environment growing up. The catchy track lets listeners hear the harsh realities of growing up in the hood, over a melodic beat.

FatBoy SSE's debut project, TYRIQ, is set to release this August.

Watch the visual for "Where I Came From" below:





