Fantastic Negrito Releases New Track 'Chocolate Samurai'

Fantastic Negrito has released the new track, 'Chocolate Samurai', which is out now via Cooking Vinyl and available on all DSPs.

Listen below!

The accompanying video features fans across the globe submitting footage of them singing along to the track whilst in isolation.



Fantastic Negrito comments, "Have you lost your mind yet? I asked people around the world to send me footage of how they're coping with corona virus...this is what came back. A moment of light. We may be isolated behind closed doors, but we are in this together."



The track is the first taste of new music since the release of his second GRAMMY Award-winning album, PLEASE DON'T BE DEAD, which features the singles 'The Duffler', 'A Boy Named Andrew' and 'The Suit That Won't Come Off'.





