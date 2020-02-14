Fairground Saints Release New Single 'Anchor Below'

Fairground Saints - the buzzing California folk rock trio comprised of Elijah Edwards, Meg McAllister, and Mason Van Valin - have released their new song, "Anchor Below" today.

Listen below!



Produced by Marshall Altman (Natasha Bedingfield, Walker Hayes, Frankie Ballard, Amy Grant, Eric Paslay) and mixed by Grammy winner Ryan Hewitt (The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Dixie Chicks), the song written by the trio showcases the band's breezy, California-folk rock sound and their signature breathtaking, three-part harmonies.



"Anchor Below is a song about missing someone you love dearly and the pain of not knowing when you'll get to see them again. It's about the inevitable storms we all have to face along the journey of living, and the promise that love will always be the anchor that keeps the ship steady," says Mason.



The band is finishing up their new album that will be out Summer 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories