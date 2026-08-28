Fabián Releases New Single QUÉ LÁSTIMA About Wondering What Could Have Been

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FABIÁN presents 'Qué Lástima,' his new pop single built around the tension of an encounter that seems on the verge of becoming something more, but ends before it can even begin. Accompanied by guitar, the singer-songwriter turns that feeling of curiosity and desire into the question that runs throughout the song: what would have happened if the other person had decided to stay?

The lyrics place two people in the middle of an undeniable attraction, just as she is about to leave and her partner is waiting outside. FABIÁN tries to convince her to prolong the moment, while the chorus revolves around the curiosity of everything that could happen if she decided to stay.

The official video brings that same interplay of attraction and possibilities into a story with a more playful tone: FABIÁN and another young man hold a casting session at a studio and, after meeting two candidates who fail to convince them, a third immediately captivates them. She leaves happily after being selected, but when he approaches the window to watch her leave, he discovers that her boyfriend is waiting outside in a car, adding a twist to the scene and connecting directly to the premise of 'Qué Lástima.'

One of the defining characteristics of FABIÁN's artistry is his ability to turn everyday situations into songs with clear, visual, and relatable narratives. His delivery and pop sensibility transform those stories into light, immediate, and memorable melodies. In 'Qué Lástima,' that quality once again takes center stage: the guitar accompanies a story that unfolds almost like a scene, while the melody keeps the song fresh and infectious. That combination of storytelling, guitar, and irresistible melodies has become one of the defining signatures of his music.

'Qué Lástima' arrives in the midst of an especially active period for the artist. This week, FABIÁN was highlighted by Billboard as one of the emerging artists to have on your radar. Of his artistry, the magazine says, 'The Peruvian-American singer-songwriter is carving his own path, with a sweet voice and refreshing style.'

Additionally, in July he released 'Líneas Paralelas' alongside ROBI and brought his music to BMI's El Acoustic Lounge during LAMC, at SOB's in New York. Days later, he made his Miami debut as part of Creative Monday: Jam Session at Tripping Animals Brewing, joined by his band for a performance that made room for improvisation and interaction with the audience. During the show, FABIÁN also offered a live preview of 'Qué Lástima,' adding it to a setlist that featured several songs from this new chapter of his career.

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