FRUITION Releases SOMETHING MORE, to Embark on Final Tour Through January 2027

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As Fruition releases its eighth studio album, SOMETHING MORE, today via Bloodshot Records, the acclaimed Americana band is also announcing plans to step away from touring following the scheduled tour dates, which now extend through January 2027.

Produced by Grammy winner Tucker Martine (The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket), SOMETHING MORE was recorded over seven days at his Flora Recording and Playback in Portland. Considered a 'sixth member' by the band, Martine helped turn the studio itself into an instrument, drawing on his collection of vintage instruments and analog gear to create atmospheric textures and arrangements as eclectic as the songs themselves.

'This album is the culmination of almost two decades of making music as Fruition,' explains Jay Cobb Anderson. Asked about the mission behind SOMETHING MORE, Kellen Asebroek shares: 'We set out to show the world what we've learned along the way, both musically and personally, but perhaps more importantly, this album makes a point to be honest about the things we've had to UNLEARN. The truth of this album is found in kicking old habits, letting go of control, interrogating our motives, and approaching each session with fearless, open hearts.'

Released today alongside the album is the official video for 'Compass,' a fitting meditation on trusting your instincts and navigating uncertainty. 'There's a magnetic pull from the Earth that can show true north if you have the right tools,' says Anderson. 'We all get lost, but we all can be found. Our heads can trick us, but our hearts are tuned to the cosmic cardinal directions. If you listen to secrets in the rhythm of your pulse, you'll always make it where you're headed. And right on time.'

When Fruition began recording what may be its final album, the band had no idea that would soon become a possibility. Almost ironically, but perhaps fittingly, SOMETHING MORE is an album deeply concerned with growth, change, release, and the uncertainty of what comes next—ideas that now carry an unexpected sense of finality.

Earlier this year, Mimi Naja told her bandmates she was ready to step away from touring, sparking a broader conversation among Jay Cobb Anderson, Kellen Asebroek, Jeff Leonard, Naja, and Tyler Thompson about their lives, and what it takes–financially, physically, and personally–to sustain a life built around touring.

'The heartbreak is we feel more connected musically than we ever have,' says the band. 'But after nearly 20 years of touring, we've had to be honest with ourselves about what it takes to sustain this band. Nearly every cost of being on the road—from fuel and flights to food and lodging—has gone up, while artists' guarantees have remained largely static. At some point, you have to ask whether the way you've always done it still makes sense.'

That reality came into sharp focus recently when more than $25,000 in unexpected van repairs and related expenses threatened to derail a tour, prompting Fruition's loyal fanbase to rally around the band and help keep them on the road. 'We found a way through this obstacle, but we couldn't have done it without the incredible support of our fans,' offers the band. 'They showed up for us when we needed it the most, and we'll never take that kind of support for granted.'

'After the pandemic,' says Asebroek, 'the music industry tried to just pick up where it left off. But the reality of it was that the world has changed; corporate monopolies have tightened their grip, late-stage capitalism has left people grinding even harder to make ends meet, and Americans are more isolated than ever - from each other, from communal artistic expression, and from the world at large. We tried to just resume our flow as a hardworking, club-level band, but that proved to be unrealistic.'

Now, Fruition will celebrate SOMETHING MORE—an album that feels like a crowning achievement—and nearly two decades together as bandmates with an extensive final North American tour. The run will extend through January 2027 and include two Nashville appearances at AmericanaFest's Station Inn showcase and 3rd & Lindsley in October, as well as stops at Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, The EARL in Atlanta, (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City, Pearl Street Warehouse in Washington, D.C., Ogden Theatre in Denver, and the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

The tour will conclude where it all began in the Pacific Northwest, with performances at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland and the Neptune in Seattle. Festival appearances include Smalltown Gathering, The Moonshiner's Ball, and the fifth annual CaveFest, where Fruition's performance will be filmed for the Emmy Award-winning PBS series The Caverns Sessions.

In February, after making one final lap around the country, the band will put its beloved Mercedes Sprinter van, 'Ibbe,' along with other well-loved touring gear, up for sale.

Fruition Tour Dates

September 16 – AmericanaFest / Station Inn – Nashville TN

September 25 — Smalltown Gathering — Salida, CO

September 26 – The Caribou Room – Nederland, CO

September 29 — Reverb Lounge — Omaha, NE

September 30 — Knuckleheads Saloon — Kansas City, MO

October 2 – Old Town School of Folk Music — Chicago, IL

October 3 — Shank Hall — Milwaukee, WI

October 4 — The Acorn — Three Oaks, MI

October 6 — 3rd and Lindsley — Nashville, TN

October 8 — The Grey Eagle — Asheville, NC

October 9 — The EARL — Atlanta, GA

October 10 — The Moonshiner's Ball — Livingston, KY

October 11 — Cavefest — Pelham, TN

November 10 — High Noon - Madison, WI

November 11 — Turf Club — Minneapolis, MN

November 13 — The Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon — Iowa City, IA

November 14 — Turntable — Indianapolis, IN

November 15 — Music Box Supper Club – Cleveland, OH

November 18 — (Le) Poisson Rouge — New York, NY

November 20 — MilkBoy — Philadelphia, PA

November 21 — Pearl Street Warehouse — Washington, DC

January 16 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

January 17 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

January 19 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

January 20 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

January 22 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

January 23 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

January 24 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

January 27 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR

January 28 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

January 29 - Neptune - Seattle, WA

Photo Credit: Jr Gonzales // download hi-res photo here



Photo Credit: Jr Gonzales // download hi-res photo here

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