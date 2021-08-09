FOREIGN AIR Share Video for 'Your Touch'

Enigmatic electro-indie/alternative duo Foreign Air share their anthemic new single "Your Touch," filled with gothic lyrics and pulsing dark beats. Comprised of frontman Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael, the pair co-write and co-produce all their material. Written and recorded during the beginning of quarantine, "Your Touch" is about coming to terms with the end of a relationship, leaving Los Angeles and exploring those feelings when you feel like the rug has been pulled out from under you. They co-wrote the song with Chris Chu (The Morning Benders, POP ETC) and pulled in their friend Tony Hoffer (Phoenix, Air, Beck) at the end to help finish the song sonically.

Jacobs explains the process for the clip, "The video was shot and edited in a warehouse in NE Washington D.C. over the course of a weekend. It was just the 3 of us, Jesse, myself and long-time collaborator Luke Adams. The entire video was shot on a Canon GL1 Mini DV camera that Luke got when he was a kid growing up shooting skate videos. I was interested in exploring different mediums of projection and moving mirrored images. I wanted to know what it would look like to film a live performance of the song and then project that live performance back onto us using different various arrangements of mirrors to create shapes and warped reflections. The experimental colored projections that you see in the video all came from the mini DV camera as well. Luke would shake the camera to create these beautiful colored light flares that we then projected onto us as we performed the song. The video was made with the same enthusiastic DIY mentality we have always approached the project with."

Foreign Air dropped their debut album, Good Morning Stranger, in October of 2020. Before that, they released 10 singles, as well as the For The Light EP, starting with the glitchy, spectral "Free Animal," which became an immediate hit.

Nike snapped up the latter for an ad - and everyone from Samsung, Vodafone, Microsoft, to Showtime, ABC, and Vice soon followed. All told, Foreign Air's music has been streamed more than 140 million times on Spotify and Apple, they have been featured on sites like Billboard, Grammy.com and COLLIDE and they have toured with notable acts like Misterwives, Bishop Briggs, Bleachers and more.

Stay tuned for more to come from Foreign Air.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn