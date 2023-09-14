FEARING Share New Single for 'Gravity'

Look for Destroyer to be available on September 29th.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

FEARING Share New Single for 'Gravity'

Since their debut EP A Life Of None (2017), followed by their widely celebrated Black Sand EP (2018) and debut LP Shadow (2020), FEARING have cemented themselves at the apex of today's post-punk and darkwave movements.

Now, FEARING are preparing to drop their sophomore LP Destroyer (out September 29th) which sees the trio fostering their sound by continuing to migrate towards the sonic realms that capture the fine equilibrium allying the somber, austere, the vigorous, and vibrant.  

A striking singular vision of abyssal maritime desolation, Destroyer showcases a more energetic side of the band with a stripped down three-piece lineup and a more minimal sound. The album pushes and pulls the boundaries between dark and pop music with a much more urgent feel than their previous releases.

The album's third single, the imminent dancefloor banger "Gravity," premieres today with a music video that takes the viewer on a journey through darkness and light. 

FEARING is a post-punk band based in California. The group was created by James Rogers and Brian Vega (and now joined by Joey Camello on Guitar), two producers who came to be friends years before.

After spending the next decade touring in various bands, the two reconnected while living in Oakland, California over their shared interest in darkwave and electronic music. Having started FEARING as a 4 piece guitar band with full acoustic drums, to now touring and recording as a 3 electronic hybrid, the group has showcased a potential to grow and change.  

And through vigorous touring and live endeavors (with the likes of Portrayal of Guilt, Gatecreeper, She Wants Revenge, Soft Kill, Choir Boy, Narrow Head, and Death Bells, along with playing notable festivals as Substance, Home Sick, and Out From The Shadow), FEARING keep their live performances momentous.

Look for Destroyer to be available on September 29th via Profound Lore (pre-order the album here).

FEARING on the road in October + November:

October 23  Salt Lake City UT @ Ace's High Saloon
October 24  Denver CO @ The Crypt Bar
October 26  Denton TX @ Rubber Gloves 
October 27  Austin TX @ LEVITATION - Elysium *
October 29  El Paso TX @ Modern Art Bar
October 31  Mesa AZ @ Nile Underground 
November 1  Las Vegas NV @ Backstage Bar
November 14  San Francisco CA @ Great American Music Hall ^
November 15  Los Angeles CA @ The Regent ^

* w/ Crack Cloud
^ w/ Chameleons

Photo credit: Miwah Lee



