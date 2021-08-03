Ethel Cain's 'Crush' Video Premieres Today

Capping off the cycle of her acclaimed EP, Inbred, Ethel Cain releases a self-directed video for "Crush," which premieres today via Paper Magazine. Earlier this summer, she shared "God's Country" ft. Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, also directed by Ethel herself, and which she unveiled via The FADER. Previous singles include "Michelle Pfeiffer" ft. Lil Aaron and "Unpunishable," which made its formal debut via the Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music.

Following the cross-country scenes of "God's Country," "Crush" offers a more intimate look at the life of Ethel Cain, preacher's wife and restless soul. She haunts the town with her curlers and tiny stereo. Her voice, contorted and warped by autotune, sings the gospel of her troubled, chain-smoking man, adding a layer of mystique, romance, and tragedy to an otherwise nondescript American locale.

A quote from Ethel herself: "I wanted to make a video as experimental (for myself) as Crush was musically. I had been playing with this new little handycam that I bought and I just loved the weird look of it. My sister and I were moving out of the church we lived in and stuff was just everywhere and I thought it to be kind of perfect. We just ran around our house and the little town we lived in for three days and shot some fun footage that I felt matched the vibe of the song. The song doesn't take itself too seriously so I wanted the video to embody that. No glitz, no glam, bad makeup. I felt very sexy and silly running down the road barefoot with half my hair up in curlers. Lil Cuyler and Marlboro reds forever."

Raised a backwoods churchgoer in the deep south, Ethel Cain combines elements of rock, country and cinematic nostalgia with ethereal vocals & raw lyrics to create her unique sound, described as "Avril Lavigne produced by Enya" (Pitchfork). With early co-signs from artists Charli XCX and Grimes, Ethel Cain aka Hayden Anhedonia stands out as an artist who wrote, produced, and mixed her EP Inbred from the basement of the church she calls home in rural Indiana. She is also the architect behind the gritty, haunting visual content that has amassed her loyal, growing fanbase. Her EP has received overwhelming support from Spotify, Apple, Tidal, Pitchfork, Soundcloud, Paper Magazine, Zane Lowe, The Fader, The Line Of Best Fit, NPR, Billboard, Vice, and Nylon.