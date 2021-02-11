Ethel Cain Announces 'INBRED' EP

Ethel Cain was raised as a backwoods churchgoer in the Deep South, not something particularly easy for a Trans Woman (Pronoun: She). The songs explore the world this 22 almost 23-year-old came up in and the world she's built.

Musically she combines elements of rock, country and cinematic nostalgia paired with ethereal vocals and raw lyrics to create her unique sound. "Michelle Pfeiffer'' is the first single from her EP Inbred out April 23, 2021

"This song was just a breath of fresh air from a fresh start," Ethel shares. "It was my first time ever in LA, in a studio for the first time ever with Aaron, and it felt like I was finally being seen for the artist I'd been trying to be for years. I've always idolized Michelle Pfeiffer and thought she was a picture perfect bombshell so when I was in the back of my uber with the windows down, headed to the studio bright and early that first morning and humming a little chorus melody to myself, I felt like a bombshell of my own. It felt like my life had finally started."

With early co-signs from artists like Charli XCX and Smrtdeath, Ethel Cain collaborated on "Michelle Pfeiffer" with hit songwriter and artist Lil Aaron (Selena Gomez, Blackbear, Lizzo, Marshmello) who is also featured on the track. 22-year-old Ethel Cain stands out as a female artist who is solely involved in the writing and production of her music in addition to directing and creating the gritty, haunting visual content that has amassed her loyal, growing fanbase.

Photo Credit: PJ Adder