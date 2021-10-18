Erika Tham Releases Debut Single 'Admit It'

Today marks the release of the debut single from singer, songwriter and actress, Erika Tham.

Fans may recognize the 21-year-old Malaysian-Canadian talent as Corki from Nickelodeon's Make It Pop, or her appearances in the Disney Channel Original Movie Kim Possible and FOX TV series Star.

Her first release, "Admit It," offers up a delicious fusion of R&B and Pop, adding intricacy and bridging cultures with delicate Asian instrumentation. The sultry track came together with help of Grammy-winning friends/collaborators Major Myjah and Deion Gill - who have worked with the likes of J. Cole, Usher, Chris Brown, and Damian Marley, mixing engineer Andrew Wuepper, and Sterling Sound master engineer Chris Gehringer. The track is the first offering from her upcoming debut EP which Erika will release independently before the end of the year.

A beautifully blended mix of Four nationalities, Erika Tham is an incredibly talented artist, a stunning representation of global beauty, and a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and actor with the innate ability to reach a worldwide audience with her sultry, sophisticated, and nuanced pop vocals.

With talent radiating from her every pore, Erika is a performer at heart. She is a natural on stage who is inspired by the phrasing and cadences in rap songs, but also the orchestral and melodic music of the Disney renaissance era. Her music is unique and unexpected, and she is brilliantly artful in her delivery. Using her voice for texture and instrumentation, she and her Grammy award winning team of writers and producers have created music that is wildly inventive and exceedingly relatable to the modern generation.

Following an outstanding acting career as a teen, where she starred as Corki in Nickelodeon's "Make It Pop" and appeared in other television shows including the Disney Channel Original Movie "Kim Possible" and FOX's "Star", Erika realized that her true passion and love were with music. She is most at home in the studio, and music is her creative outlet. Her yearning and desire to find where she fit in and belonged, gave her the strength and sense of purpose to create, to envision, and to elevate the ideas, emotions, and sounds that run rampant through her music.

Backed by an incredibly talented "a-list" team of Grammy nominated and award winning producers, songwriters and engineers, Erika's extraordinary talent is being showcased by Grammy Award winning producer and hit songwriter Brian Kennedy (Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Rascal Flatts), Grammy nominated songwriter and producer Sam Hook (Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Ella Mai, Miley Cyrus, Omarion), Atlantic recording artist and Grammy Award winning songwriter and producer Major Myjah (J. Cole, Usher, Chris Brown, Damian Marley), Grammy nominated Mix Engineer Andrew Wuepper (John Legend, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Rihanna, Future), Grammy Award winning vocal/music producer and sound engineer Chris "Tek" O'Ryan (Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey), songwriters and producers Andre "Dre" Pinkney (Bebe Rexha, Jessie Reyez).

