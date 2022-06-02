Erika Sirola Announces Signing to Elektra Records

23-year-old Finland native Erika Sirola has announced her signing to Elektra Records and shared debut single "End Of The Day." The news was shared exclusively this morning via Consequence, who raved, "'End Of The Day' embodies Sirola's unique voice. Starting as a soft-spoken piano ballad, it soon falls into a world of dramatic synth pads and a drumbeat that sounds like it's ripped from a club hit - all without losing its emotionality."

Opening in stark simplicity then slowly building to a glorious whirlwind of fast and frantic beats, "End Of The Day" tilts heartbreak into something strangely sublime. The single is available now on all streaming services and is accompanied by a captivating performance video directed by Nico Paolillo, which is streaming on Erika's official YouTube channel. In addition to being a longtime piano player, guitarist, and clothing designer, Sirola is also a talented visual artist and designed the accompanying mixed-media single art.

"I'm thrilled to finally announce my signing with Elektra and get my music out into the world - I couldn't have asked for a better team to back my art," adds Erika. "I wrote 'End Of The Day' at a time when I felt like I couldn't hold onto anything or grow roots anywhere. I love how you feel like the song's ending, then it launches into this very grandiose ambient soundscape."

For Erika Sirola, the act of creating is an impulse as natural as breathing. Growing up in Helsinki (and spending most summers with her mother's family in Canada), Sirola first discovered the power of alchemizing pain into art as a young child. A songwriter since the age of eight, the 23-year-old Finland native landed her first record deal at 12 and spent much of her late adolescence and early adulthood living in such far-flung cities as L.A. and Berlin and London, gradually shaping a singular musical identity informed by everything from art-pop to techno to the more esoteric edges of folk, jazz and experimental music.

Newly signed to Elektra Records, Sirola centers the beguiling vocal presence she first brought as a featured artist on Robin Schulz's 2018 smash hit "Speechless" to make her solo debut with "End Of The Day," offering a dazzling first glimpse at the wild expanse of her creativity.

Listen to the new single here: