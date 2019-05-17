Erick Morillo Leads elrow Lineup at Brooklyn Mirage

elrow returns to Brooklyn Mirage on July 27 to continue its New York City residency and announces its phase one lineup featuring one of the biggest names in house music, platinum-selling artist Erick Morillo for Rowllywood, a Bollywood-themed extravaganza. DJing for nearly 30 years, mixing house, techno, tribal, and Latin sounds in his music, the founder of the highly influential label Subliminal Records has become a fixture at top clubs all over the world. In what promises to be one of the biggest New York shows in quite some time, this will be the first time the hometown legend plays elrow stateside.



To accommodate additional fans and to add yet another dimension to the revelry, the 10-hour outdoor gathering will expand indoors with West Coast Burning Man-style party collective Desert Hearts (Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, and Marbs) taking over Kings Hall. According to MixMag "One thing is certain: Desert Hearts is a peculiar celebration, but in all the right ways. It celebrates community, freedom of self-expression, participation and positivity through a colorful, techno and house music lens." The Desert Hearts ethos aligns perfectly with elrow's free-wheeling, fantasy-driven spirit and makes for a natural collaboration that offers adventurous music fans an immersive experience unlike any other on the party circuit.

Rowllywood's talented roster also features tech-house favorite Dennis Cruz, elrow resident Toni Varga, UK sensation wAFF, and a special birthday celebratory set by Miss Jennifer. Rounding out elrow's phase 1 announcement are special guest Bontan, a b2b set between psychedelic synth heads Rybo and Lubelski, and a set by Israel'sShalev. Altogether, the lineup offers a kaleidoscopic soundtrack for elrow fans who have come to expect the best in international entertainment.

elrow's Special Advisor to the CEO Michael Julian states, "We added a second stage so that we can welcome more New Yorkers and countless elrow fans flying to Brooklyn from all over the world for this festival, which will feature 10+ hours of music on both stages by undoubtedly the biggest lineup to ever perform at any elrow in North America. This show will be as epic as our global outdoor fiestas in Ushuaia Ibiza, the newly launched residency at Encore Beach Club in Vegas and many other legendary venues."



Themed after a Bollywood film production, Rowllywood will feature a mind-blowing set - embroidery, incense, statues of deities everywhere, and a spectacular Taj Mahal with a pantheon of gods and goddesses overlooking the fun. Thrown into the party are snake charmers, fakirs, street traders and, if his carpet doesn't get testy, maybe Aladdin will fly in from Persia for a good time. The film directors will be following you with their cameras, so it's time to put on your veils, saris, henna and silk. You are center stage in this mega production and Mumbai is waiting. Following 3 sold-out shows at Brooklyn Mirage and Avant Gardner, elrow is once more expected to sell out this event.

From its headquarters in Barcelona, elrow has taken the world by storm with its unforgettable party style by pairing elaborate production and interactive character performers with the best electronic music, establishing elrow as a global force for circus-inspired parties that have been known to sell out within minutes. Since its launch in 2010, elrow has expanded to six continents and more than 80 cities with worldwide residencies. Hailed as the number one party in Ibiza, elrow also holds lauded residencies in New York, Las Vegas, Madrid, London, Dubai and Amsterdam. elrow has consistently broken attendance records and, in 2018, saw its most successful year to-date, with over 2 million people attending 134 shows hosted across 65 cities in 33 international territories - over half of which were sold out.





