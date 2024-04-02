Enrique Iglesias Releases Final Album 'Final (Vol. 2)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Enrique Iglesias, the king of Latin pop, is set to make history once again with the release of his last and highly anticipated studio album, Final (Vol. 2). This new production not only marks a milestone in his incredible career but also represents an innovative fusion of genres that will captivate millions of fans around the world. Listen HERE.

Final (Vol. 2), Enrique Iglesias' twelfth studio album, is an extraordinary display of musical diversity that brilliantly fuses elements of pop, cumbia, bachata, ska, dembow and country, in 10 tracks that include collaborations with artists such as Miranda Lambert, Maria Becerra, Yotuel, Belinda and El Alfa. These collaborations are a testament to Enrique Iglesias' enduring influence and respect in the music industry, bringing together talents from diverse genres and cultures.

Tracklist

1. ASÍ ES LA VIDA ft. María Becerra

2. Fría ft. Yotuel

3. Space in My Heart ft. Miranda Lambert

4. La Botella ft. El Alfa

5. Love and Pain

6. Me Voy Acostumbrando

7. Como Yo

8. Llórame Un Río ft. Belinda

9. Be Together

10. Espacio En Tu Corazón

Currently, three of the singles from Final (Vol.2) are dominating the charts in the United States, with millions of streams and views on digital platforms. "Así Es La Vida" remains #1 on Billboard's Tropical music chart for the eighth consecutive week, reached the top of the charts as well in Argentina and Mexico and continues to be one of the most streamed songs in Spain since its release. Meanwhile "Fría" is at #5 on the Latin Pop Chart, and "Space In My Heart" is in the Top 25 Hot AC, according to Mediabase.

His album Final (Vol.1) enjoyed well-deserved success, receiving critical acclaim and an overwhelming response from fans around the world. His catchy melodies and lyrics resonated with listeners, establishing Enrique as a global music icon.

Throughout his career, Enrique Iglesias has made a cultural mark, collaborating with superstars such as Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, Juan Luis Guerra, and Romeo Santos, to name a few, as well as an impressive record of Billboard chart success, with 8 #1 hits and 28 top 10 hits on the Tropical Airplay chart, 25 #1 hits and 46 top 10 hits on the Latin Pop Airplay chart, and 32 #1 hits and 41 top 10 hits on the Latin Airplay chart. This remarkable record has established him as the "King of Latin Pop".

Enrique Iglesias is a global superstar recognized for his musical versatility in the pop and urban genres in both Spanish and English. He has sold over 180 million albums worldwide, released 11 studio albums, headlined 10 world tours, and performed in front of more than 10 million fans. In addition, the artist has been celebrated with countless awards as a singer and songwriter, including multiple GRAMMY, Billboard, ASCAP, and more, leaving an important mark on the global music legacy.