Enrico Sangiuliano Announces Collab With Charlotte de Witte

Feb. 28, 2023  

Continuing his exploration into the world of sound design, one of dance music's most respected contemporary producers, Enrico Sangiuliano, announces the next conceptual study in NINETOZERO's transient reality.

The forthcoming opus welcomes the irrefutable talents of Charlotte de Witte, marking the pair's second collaboration to date and the third release in the label's countdown. The 3-track "Reflection" EP is available to pre-order now and will be live across all streaming platforms on March 17th.

A luminary of musical storytelling, Enrico's NINETOZERO saga has seen​​ the Emilia native explore the affinity between sound, time and space, all while presenting an alternative perspective on his palette as a producer.

Now illustrating their understanding of 'Reflection' within noise and composition, Enrico and Charlotte analyse the rebounding of sound waves between different mediums. Tethered to their roots within the Techno community, the title track and its format present as DJ-oriented, marrying de Witte's stripped-down sensibilities with Enrico's flair for rapturous apex moments.

A euphonious translation of the notion of 'Reflection', the refined techno cut has enjoyed heavy circulation across the underground scape and will no doubt follow in the footsteps of the pair's 'The Age Of Love' remix - which subsequently rounded out the year as 2021's Best Techno track.

In conjunction with​ the project, Enrico has extended NINETOZERO's impact with a series of accompanying all-night-long events, providing audiences with the unequivocally cool ideology of 90s club culture through which to experience his immersive records.

Correlative to the forthcoming "Reflection" EP, Sangiuliano announces his next SOLO event at Spazio 900, Rome on March 18th. Tickets for Enrico Sangiuliano Presents NINETOZERO SOLO #7 are available to purchase here.



