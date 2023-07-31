Enhypen Kicked off World Tour 'Fate' With Two Sold-Out Shows in Seoul

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN successfully kicked off their highly anticipated second world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘FATE’ (hereinafter ‘FATE’) with two spectacular nights in Seoul.

Hosted at KSPO DOME for two days on July 29 and 30, ‘FATE’ IN SEOUL was sold-out immediately upon general sale opening, a testament to fans’ eager anticipation to see the multi-talented band live. Fans from 95 countries/regions across the world also tuned in to the livestream of the show to witness the start of the septet’s second world tour.

ENHYPEN mesmerized audiences during the 3-hour show complete with 24 performances. A 270-degree coffin-shaped thrust stage allowed the members to be fully surrounded by their enthusiastic fans, ENGENE. The seven-piece act actively interacted with ENGENEs by visiting corners of the crowd-filled venue and encouraging both online and offline audiences to sing along.

Commencing with the high-energy “Drunk-Dazed,” the setlist featured their lead singles “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC),” “Blessed-Cursed,” “Tamed-Dashed,” and “Bite Me,” along with some fan favorites and tracks from their latest 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD. The acoustic versions of “TFW (That Feeling When)” and “Just A Little Bit” performed in subunits added a touch of intimacy to the show, with member JAY’s guitar and HEESEUNG’s piano performances shining through.

The excitement soared with an exclusive performance of “CRIMINAL LOVE”, the second original soundtrack of DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR, prior to its official release on July 31.

As the show came to a close, ENHYPEN expressed their gratitude saying, “We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming love we receive from ENGENEs. We can truly feel the deepening of our relationship since the tour last year. The title of this tour, ‘FATE’, sounds so fitting because this very moment feels like a destined journey. We will continue to grow as better artists, so we kindly ask for your ongoing support.”

‘FATE’ will continue to Japan for a 4-show dome tour in 2 cities (Kyocera Dome Osaka on September 2 & 3, and Tokyo Dome on September 13 & 14) and make its way to the U.S. for 7 shows in 6 cities, which will include the band’s U.S stadium debut: Los Angeles, CA on October 6; Glendale, AZ on 10; Houston, TX on 13; Dallas, TX on 14; Newark, NJ on 18 & 19; and Chicago, IL on 22.

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the ‘hyphen(-)’ that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than three years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess three “Million-Seller'' albums with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021), 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), and 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD (released on May 2023), which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 11, No. 6, and No. 4 respectively.

In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour ‘MANIFESTO’, headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB