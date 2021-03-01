Emily Bazelon Digs Into the Issues That Inspire Her on 'Righteous Convictions' Podcast

On the latest episode of Righteous Convictions, Emily Bazelon sits down with criminal justice advocate and Lava Music founder/CEO Jason Flom to discuss the issues that motivate and inspire her, the part that media plays in criminal legal reform, and what she's working on next.

Emily is a force of nature: her upbringing in a family of super achieving sisters and politically active parents forged a journalist on a path to change the world with words. A Yale Law School professor, a New York Times bestselling author, and co-host of the Political Gabfest podcast, she's transfixed her listeners and readers with deep dives into topics such as cyberbullying and problems in our criminal legal system, including wrongful convictions and the unfair amount of power held by prosecutors.

