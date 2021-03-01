Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emily Bazelon Digs Into the Issues That Inspire Her on 'Righteous Convictions' Podcast

Mar. 1, 2021  
On the latest episode of Righteous Convictions, Emily Bazelon sits down with criminal justice advocate and Lava Music founder/CEO Jason Flom to discuss the issues that motivate and inspire her, the part that media plays in criminal legal reform, and what she's working on next.

Emily is a force of nature: her upbringing in a family of super achieving sisters and politically active parents forged a journalist on a path to change the world with words. A Yale Law School professor, a New York Times bestselling author, and co-host of the Political Gabfest podcast, she's transfixed her listeners and readers with deep dives into topics such as cyberbullying and problems in our criminal legal system, including wrongful convictions and the unfair amount of power held by prosecutors.

For a limited time in the Wrongful Conviction Podcasts' feed and coming soon to a feed all its own, Lava for Good Podcasts in association with Signal Co No 1 are proud to present Righteous Convictions.

