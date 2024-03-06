Emerging Country Newcomer Timmy McKeever Releases “Love Songs”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As a young country singer-songwriter, Timmy McKeever paves the path for his career as he releases his new single "Love Songs," out everywhere now.

"The success of this song has been super special. As a songwriter, you craft a song for people to relate too and this song has done just that," tells Timmy. "The release has reached new milestones within my career I never knew possible. I'm excited and grateful for the journey ahead!"

The new single was written by Timmy McKeever and Dylan Gallagher. The track was produced by Julian King and Jim Catino.

With unparalleled creative prowess in his songwriting, the singer-songwriter seamlessly melds traditional country vocals with a contemporary aesthetic, fashioning himself into an irresistible package that effortlessly captivates fans far and wide. His ability to blend timeless melodies with a modern sensibility not only appeals to long-time enthusiasts of the genre but also attracts a new generation of listeners, solidifying his position as a dynamic force in the music industry.

Growing up in Huntington Beach, CA, also known as "Surf City," the singer-songwriter splits his time between home and Nashville, TN. Since bursting into the music scene in 2018, he's released over 11 singles, had 1.2 million streams alone on Spotify, and performed alongside Chris Janson, Cody Johnson, Frankie Ballard, and Drew Baldridge

For more information on Timmy McKeever visit her website and connect on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.