Emerging Country Artist Cody Cozz Releases New Single 'I Could Get Used To This'

Emerging country sensation Cody Cozz is set to make a profound mark on the country music scene with the release of his single, "I Could Get Used To This."

This standout track showcases Cody's dedication to preserving the traditional country sound while appealing to a wider, mainstream audience. Produced by the acclaimed Craig Campbell and co-written by Cody himself, along with Jason Matthews and Ben Hayslip, "I Could Get Used To This" is a remarkable addition to Cody's growing discography.

Cody Cozz's commitment to the roots of country music is evident in "I Could Get Used To This." With an unmatched groove that transports listeners to simpler times, the song allows for a much-needed escape from the chaos of the modern world. It's the kind of song that begs to be played while driving through the backroads with the windows down, providing a soundtrack for cherished moments of life.

LISTEN to "I Could Get Used To This" here.

With this release, Cody Cozz is solidifying his status as a rising star in the country music landscape. "I Could Get Used To This" promises to captivate both traditional country purists and a new generation of fans eager to experience the authenticity and storytelling that are the hallmarks of Cody's music.

