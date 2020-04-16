Emanuel Releases Music Video for 'Need You'

Rising Canadian R&B star Emanuel shares the video for his debut single "Need You" today-watch below!

Hours after the track's release last week, Golden Globe-winning actor, musician and producer-and friend and supporter of Emanuel-Idris Elba OBE started the collaborative social media campaign #NeedYou2020, encouraging people to send in imagery documenting how they were coping with self-isolation with the intention to create an "inspirational collage."

Within 24 hours, over 3,000 submissions for the collaborative video had been sent in from people around globe with a final total of over 4,500 entries from over 20 countries. By creating this collaborative call to action, Elba and Emanuel let the world direct: a moving, honest expression of humanity's deep need for connection. Emanuel's stirring vocals and the compelling images create a sense of union in a distanced world.

"Need You" is the first single from Emanuel's forthcoming debut EP, ALT THERAPY-Session 1: Disillusion, set for release this spring via Universal Music Canada. Writing from the perspective of a first-generation Canadian, Emanuel celebrates freedom, hope and love through the ancient tradition of songwriting. With four generations of musicians in his family history, Emanuel has a deep respect for the connection and therapeutic power of music. Like his grandfather and great-grandfathers before him, he uses the medium of music to share his stories.

photo credit: Matt Barnes





