Elton John Releases New 'The Lockdown Sessions' Collaboration Album

Elton John has released his new album "The Lockdown Sessions". Recorded throughout the past 18 months, the album features a variety of original songs and covers, all featuring a-list talent.

Collaborations include Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Stevie Wonder, Rina Sawayama, Stevie Nicks, Charlie Puth, Miley Cyrus, and more.

"Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I'd obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens," John shared in a statement.

"But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.

