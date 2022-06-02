Elsewhere Announces Robust Summer Season Lineup as Rooftop Opens

With recent studies showing that live entertainment is more important than ever before, famed independent music venue Elsewhere today announced its 2022 summer season calendar and the opening of the Rooftop. With a lineup spanning three in-venue stages and countless genres, Elsewhere will host over 40 events all summer long.

"We've never planned a summer with so many events, across this many genres in one season," said Jake Rosenthal, co-founder of Elsewhere. "Our goal is to always deliver on our core mission and provide spaces for all to feel welcome and partake in the joy of radical music."

The current events calendar* can be found below, but notable artists performing amid the 2022 summer season include Fred Armisen (June 8), Doss DJ Set (June 30), ANNA & ONYVAA (July 1) and Baltra (July 4).

A hotspot for locals and visitors alike, Elsewhere's 5,000-square-foot rooftop venue will open on Thursday, May 26, and with it, a revamped food and beverage menu and full lineup of outdoor performances, special events and parties. Open to the public Tuesday through Sunday, the Rooftop provides one of the best spots in town to grab a drink and enjoy the expansive views. The Rooftop also serves as a ticketed music venue, providing a vibrant, upbeat location to enjoy live entertainment in the open air.

This year, Elsewhere will partake in Brooklyn Pride Week, hosting events all week, including an already sold out full venue event on June 25. Tickets are still available to purchase for Elsewhere's 4th of July Rooftop party, which features live performances from Baltra, B2B, Ariel Zetina, Coffintexts and more.

"Since we opened the Rooftop in May 2018, the space has hosted some of our most memorable nights, ranging from a BBQ cookout with art collective Papi Juice to the sunset livestreams hosted weekly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We love that this diverse space reflects the culture of our community and provides an added location to amplify artists," said Rosenthal.

The labyrinthian venue includes two additional performance spaces, including The Hall, the largest stage, and Zone One, an intimate stage that can boast as the first performance space for notable artists including Kim Petris and Dijon. Elsewhere hosts numerous artists each week, and oftentimes simultaneously in one night. On the weekends, the full venue also transforms to a nightclub, providing a clubbing experience rivaled only by some of the most renowned clubs and venues worldwide. At Elsewhere, attendees will enjoy discovering the maze of dancefloors, lounges, bars and private party rooms across all three stories.

As part of its broader commitment to elevating talent across all mediums and providing independent artists a platform to showcase their work, Elsewhere partners with a different visual artist each season to create a unique aesthetic. This year, digital artist Nina Muro was selected and her work will be showcased digitally and in-venue throughout the summer season.

While 2022 marks the first summer season following the pandemic, Elsewhere has remained active and engaged with its community over the past years, successfully launching Elsewhere Sound Space in 2020, a monthly talk show and music show hosted by comedian Peter Smith that streamed live via Twitch, and in 2021, reintroduced live performances while complying with local guidelines and restrictions. This October marks Elsewhere's five-year anniversary and celebrations surrounding the exciting milestone are expected to be announced over the coming months.

Summer 2022 Event List

JUNE 2022

Friday, June 3: Xenia Rubinos (The Hall); VNSSA (Rooftop)

Saturday, June 4: Axel Boman + Kornél, Kovács (The Hall)

Saturday, June 4: Jarreau Vandal (Zone One)

Wednesday, June 8: Fred Armisen (rooftop)

Thursday, June 9: SHOUSE (Rooftop)

Saturday, June 11: Riton (Rooftop)

Thursday, June 16: POLIÇA (The Hall)

Friday, June 17: Juan Atkins (The Hall)

Saturday, June 18: Teklife (Rooftop)

Saturday, June 25: Get Wrecked & Carry - Pride (Full Venue)

June 28-30: Franc Moody (The Hall)

Wednesday, June 29: Billy Woods (Rooftop)

Thursday, June 30: Doss DJ Set (Rooftop)

JULY 2022

Friday, July 1: ANNA, ONYVAA (The Hall); Man Man (The Hall); Chippy Nonstop (Zone One)

Monday, July 4: 4th of July with Baltra b2b Ariel Zetina (Rooftop)

Wednesday, July 6: Sextile (Rooftop)

Wednesday, July 13: Open Mike Eagle (Rooftop)

July 14-15: Vansire (Zone One)

Thursday, July 14: War (The Hall)

Friday, July 15: Poolside (The Hall); Mary Droppinz (Rooftop)

Saturday, July 16: A.G. Cook (The Hall)

Tuesday, July 19: Erika De Casier (Rooftop)

Friday, July 22: Baby T (The Hall)

Saturday, July 23: Ellen Allien (The Hall)

Wednesday, July 27: San Fermin (Rooftop)

Friday, July 29: Fish Narc (Zone One); TSHA (Rooftop)

Sunday, July 31: ABSOLUTE. (Rooftop)

AUGUST 2022

Saturday, Aug. 13: Maya Jane Coles (The Hall)

Saturday, Aug. 20: Cassy + Francesca Lombardo (The Hall)

Saturday, Aug. 27 : SOSUPERSAM (Rooftop)