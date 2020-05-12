Ellis Shares Music Video For 'Pringle Creek'

Ellis - Hamilton, Ontario's Linnea Siggelkow - released her stunning debut album Born Again last month, and today she shares a gorgeous music video for the album opener "Pringle Creek." The track was recently named one of NPR Music's Best Songs of April, saying "Ellis spins a reverie in a warm wash of shoegaze soundscapes and collapses it with a blaze of guitar."

Check out the music video below!

"I had previously recorded another version of this song and was nearly about to release it along with this video as a random single last summer but at the last minute, I changed my mind," Ellis explains. "I was in the process of writing the record and realized I wanted this track to be included on the album instead. I loved the song but we had sort of recorded it in a hurry and I wanted to give it the proper energy and attention I thought it deserved."

"I wrote this song about falling in love in Whitby, Ontario so naturally the director, Justin Singer and I chose to shoot the video there.. I loved the way it turned out, so when i decided not to release the song as planned I felt really sad about letting go of the video. When I went into the studio to re-record the song, I was adamant about keeping the same bpm as the original recording so that we could still use the video we had made. It feels like forever ago that we filmed this, but it brings back really nice memories for me and maybe it will bring you some nice feelings too."

Born Again arrives as the follow-up to Ellis's debut EP The Fuzz-a self-released, self-produced, viscerally charged dream-pop effort that promptly led to a deal with Fat Possum Records. Produced by Jake Aron (Snail Mail, Solange, Grizzly Bear) and recorded partly at Aron's Brooklyn studio, the album unfolds with a mesmerizing subtlety, gracefully spotlighting Ellis's unhurried melodies, starkly confessional lyrics, and luminous vocal work. Not only does this record and its production showcase Ellis' incredible growth as a songwriter, but it also explores more complex and honest themes than her earlier work. "I grew up Christian and was quite devoted to faith up through my late teens, but I started challenging that once I got to university," says Siggelkow, the daughter of a traveling book salesman and a piano teacher. "Since then I've been trying to redefine who I am and where I stand and what I think about these things on my own, and that journey very much played into the songwriting on this record."

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz





