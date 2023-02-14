Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Elliott Fullam Shares Melancholy 'A Hopeful Ending'

Fullam will play the Mercury Lounge in New York City on February 22.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Today, 18-year old emerging singer-songwriter Elliott Fullam has shared a fresh single entitled "A Hopeful Ending" via the legendary Kill Rock Stars. A somber, slow burning song, the track shares something of the heart of the work of Elliott's namesake and legendary Kill Rock Stars labelmate, Elliott Smith.

"It expresses the experience of finding beauty in someone while fearing the inevitable vulnerability that comes with it," Fullam says. The delicate fingerpicked guitar arpeggios pair perfectly with Fullam's soft, hushed vocals and haunting harmonies, building to an instrumental outro at once soaring and subdued.

Fullam has had a deep passion for alternative music his whole life. From the age of nine, Elliott has been the host of Little Punk People, a music interview show that boasts 93 thousand subscribers on YouTube in which he's chatted with the likes of James Hetfield of Metallica (viewed 1.7 million times), J Mascis, Ice-T, Jay Weinberg of Slipknot and many more. Through this he's grown his social media following to impressive heights, including nearly 270 thousand followers on TikTok.

The now eighteen year old Fullam records and performs all of his music on his own in his New Jersey bedroom, which is mastered by the world-renowned Alan Douches of West West Side Music. He released his debut full length album, What's Wrong, in September of 2022.

Following the release of the record, he signed with Kill Rock Stars, sharing his most recent single, "I'm Not OK" through the storied label in December of last year, as well as a 4-song EP called You Are Dreaming in late October. In support of this abundance of new music, Elliott will be playing his first official show in New York City at Mercury Lounge on February 22nd with Screenager and Joe Allocco. Tickets are available here.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Elliott is also an emerging actor, recently starring in the box office hit horror film Terrifier 2, as well as the Apple TV children's show Get Rolling With Otis. Between his ever expanding songwriting chops and his burgeoning career on the screen, the future is bright for this precocious talent.

Listen to the new single here:



