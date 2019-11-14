Elli K Takes on the Magic of a Tony Bennett Classic

South Korean artist Elli K takes on a classic, award-winning, song, "The Shadow of Your Smile", in her latest single release for her upcoming EP, Love Collage. Originally performed by the acclaimed Tony Bennett, Elli K brings a new delicacy to the 1966 Grammy Awarded "Song of the Year". The single was recorded at the prestigious Capitol Studios and EastWest Studios in Hollywood, CA. The full album, Love Collage, will be released in March of 2020.



A timeless classic, "The Shadow of Your Smile" earns a modern simplicity from Elli K's signature sweet vocals. With smooth jazz influences flooding behind her, "The Shadow of Your Smile" keeps the emotional impact, first heard from Tony Bennett.



Elli K revealed what inspired her to attempt a beautiful record stating, "It's always hard letting go. There is a shadow of his smile in the corner of my soul. The memories are what is left of the radiant love we shared. I wanted to find the beauty in parting. The poetic lyrics of 'The Shadow of Your Smile' was a perfect match for what I was envisioning, and the rhythm of the music made the breakup feel not so sad. This song is 'the acceptance of breakup,' 'freedom of soul,' and 'the reverberation of love.'"



The current release of "The Shadow of Your Smile", furthers to depict Elli K's artistic vision for her upcoming EP Love Collage, which will be out in March 2020. She will be following the single with a music video, set for release later in late October. Be sure to follow Elli K on social media for all music exclusives and updates.

Classically trained at a young age, Elli K expanded her repertoire to include many different genres, languages, and cultures. In over a decade, her music has captivated fans with her previous two albums Sonnet and A Garden of Her Own. Each record included songs in five different languages and genres ranging from traditional, to acoustic and ambient pop.

Elli K has been prolific in singing and producing records. She has been featured in the soundtracks of many major films and television shows such as OCN television series Watcher (2019), SBS television series Where Stars Land (2018), and Don't Dare to Dream (2016). Elli's remake of "Golden Slumber", by The Beatles, was featured in the Korean blockbuster film Golden Slumber.





