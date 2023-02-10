Ella Vos Unveils New Single 'Salty' Featuring Tei Shi

"Salty," the new song from acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Ella Vos featuring Tei Shi is out now. The track is taken from her forthcoming album, SUPERGLUE, set for release on March 3; pre-save/pre-order here.

"'Salty' is an anthem for anyone who's been in a toxic relationship," says Vos. "It's inspired by me and Tei Shi's music industry war stories, and about being fed up with women being pitted against each other. I was so honored to collaborate with Tei Shi on this; she absolutely delivers it on her verse!"

Created with her husband Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, Noah Cyrus) in their home studios in Highland Park, Los Angeles, SUPERGLUE is Vos' first full length record since 2020. Vos previously shared the official videos for three album tracks-"Mindreader," "Mountain" and "Glitter and Tears"-the latter of which was later reworked by Thai-American singer and actress Myra Molloy.

Acclaimed for her dreamy soundscapes and songwriting that explores modern women's lives in their totality, Vos released the Watch and Wait EP in 2019 to critical acclaim from The New York Times, UPROXX (which called it "cathartic and confessional"), Earmilk and more.

Vos went on to play a series of music festivals and embarked on a full headline tour while undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Her 2017 debut album, Words I Never Said, was praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, HuffPost, Nylon, Coveteur and more. Vos has consistently sold out shows across North America, and with more than 300 million streams amassed independently, her songs have soundtracked hit series on ABC, MTV, E!, The CW and more.

Photo credit: Danielle Ernst