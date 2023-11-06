Elke Shares Cover of Beck's 'The Golden Age'

Elke is currently working on her next album, with more details TBA.

Nov. 06, 2023

Last Friday, art pop artist, singer, songwriter, and stylist Elke (real name Kayla Grainger) released her cover of Beck’s “The Golden Age” via Congrats – listen via your preferred DSP HERE. With her rich voice, she adds a hypnotizing quality to the folk rock track, which was originally released in 2002 on Beck’s Sea Change LP.

“The Golden Age” is Elke’s first new single of 2023 as well as her first release since last year’s My “Human Experience” EP – listen HERE. Recorded between Nashville and Los Angeles, the project is filled with head-bobbing and soul-searching panache, including the jarring punk rock track “Call Of The Void” (music video HERE) and the catchy, emblematic “My Sweetheart” (music video HERE).

The EP earned her interviews with Office Magazine and KCRW’s Freaks Only with Travis Holcombe, an ‘Up Next’ interview and live session for NPR’s WNXP in Nashville, a “Song of the Day” feature for single “Milk Dipped Cloud” on Minnesota Public Radio's The Current, and a glowing EP review from Grimy Goods.

Earlier this year in March 2023, Elke was the main support for Paramore on the entire South American leg of their worldwide tour, including shows in Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; São Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Columbia.

Additionally, she opened for ​​her frequent collaborator, musician, producer, and romantic partner halfnoise (Zac Farro of Paramore) this year at Exit/In in Nashville, Baby’s All Right in New York City, and The Echo in Los Angeles. Elke is currently working on her next album, with more details TBA.



