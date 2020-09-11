Elizabeth Cook's New Album 'Aftermath' Out Today

Listen to "Thick Georgia Woman" below.

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Elizabeth Cook's anticipated new album, Aftermath, is out now on Agent Love Records/Thirty Tigers. Stream/purchase HERE. Released to widespread acclaim, the album is the subject of an in-depth profile today at Rolling Stone, who proclaims, "Elizabeth Cook Is as Country as Cornbread. On Her New Album, She Becomes a Rock Star." Read the full article here.

Produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer, Taylor Swift), Aftermath is an album about survival and resilience. The twelve songs-all written by Cook-address life's most fundamental and difficult subjects including heartbreak, addiction, death and resurrection. Created following a period of significant loss and pain, the album chronicles Cook's journey through a personal hell and how she made her way back.

Of the album, Cook reflects, "This is the first time that I've been completely unchained, really. I wasn't in an oppressive relationship, I wasn't trying to meet some sort of label's expectation, I wasn't trying to meet some sort of market expectations. And that's the way I wanna do it, or not at all."

Recorded at Walker's Ruby Red Studios in Santa Monica, CA, Aftermath also features Steve Duerst (bass), Herschel Van Dyke (drums), Aaron Embry (keyboards), Andrew Leahey (guitar) and Whit Wright (pedal steel, dobro).

Aftermath is Cook's seventh full-length album and first release since 2016's Exodus of Venus. Of the album, Rolling Stone declares, "magnificently entertaining," while American Songwriter praises, "Cook's finest, most riveting and intensely personal work." Additionally, The New York Times calls Cook, "a sharp and surprising country singer," while NPR Music proclaims, "her self-awareness, hip hard-country delivery, comedic gifts and ability to project magnetic personality-have made her a treasure of the Americana singer-songwriter scene."

In addition to her celebrated musical career, Cook is also the host of "Upstream with Elizabeth Cook," a new fishing and interview show on the Opry's Circle TV network, and has hosted her regular "Elizabeth Cook's Apron Strings" show on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country channel for the past 10 years. An all-time favorite of David Letterman's, Cook is a cast-member of Adult Swim's animated series, "Squidbillies" and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 400 times since her debut in 2000. Originally from Florida and now based in Nashville, she has toured extensively across the world and collaborated with several iconic artists including Patty Loveless, Buddy Miller, John Prine and Dwight Yoakam.

