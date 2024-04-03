Eliza Rose Shares New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Proof of the magic within UK underground club culture, the Hackney-born vocalist, producer and DJ, Eliza Rose returns today [Wednesday 3rd April] to announce her forthcoming 4-track EP Business As Usual. Coming on Wednesday 24th April via Rosebud Recordings/One House, this EP will see her connect with her pre B.O.T.A. roots of her label, Rosebud Recordings, as she melds her main music influences - Jazz and Soul meets UKG. To celebrate the announcement today, she shares the title track “Business As Usual (9-5 mix)” featuring the godfather of garage himself MJ Cole and a shining example of her skills as a writer, producer and singer.

Dropping alongside the track today is a Jeanie Crystal directed video that plants us smack bang in the middle of Planet Eliza once again. Set in her hometown of Hackney, the accompanying video is a universe of retro futurism meets afro futurism, archiving the past by immortalising spaces like the cab office. From Eagle Cars in Stoke Newington, to Hackney Town Hall, The Crown Hackney, Palm Vaults and Atlantis Records in Clapton – Hackney has been populated with characters from all over the galaxy, leaning into Eliza’s love of cartoons, camp, and the other wordly glamour of the East London streets and underground clubs she grew up in.