Elijah Wolf Releases New Single 'Like This, Anymore' Ft. Nels Cline

Today, the Brooklyn-based artist Elijah Wolf released a new song "Like This, Anymore" via Trash Casual Records. The track was produced by Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Andrew Combs, Rhett Miller) and features Wilco's Nels Cline on lap steel guitar and longtime Angel Olsen drummer Josh Jaeger.

"'Like This, Anymore' is a song about taking a step out of our fast-paced world to look around and take note of all that surrounds us-the things that we may miss in our daily lives. It's about finding the powerful energy inside to look outward, listen, & observe, recognizing what has changed & what will remain," explains Wolf.

"Until this point, this has been a very solo project, making songs in my bedroom. This marks a new chapter working in the studio with Sam Cohen, who produced, engineered & mixed the song. Josh Jaeger played drums and Nels Cline of Wilco played Lap Steel on this one. D. James Goodwin mastered it up in my hometown in the Catskill Mountains."

"Like This, Anymore," follows Wolf's 2019 EP On Land, & In Light, and his 2018 debut On The Mtn Laurel Rd, which was recorded almost entirely alone in a small Brooklyn bedroom and showcased Wolf as an evocative writer with a gift for cinematic scene setting. The Wild Honey Pie hailed the record's "richly detailed lyrics and emotional vocal delivery," while Paste praised its "flowing beauty," and the music helped earn Wolf festival bookings on both sides of the pond, from Mountain Jam to End of the Road.

Photo Credit: Eric Michael Pearson

