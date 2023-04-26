Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Elijah Wolf Releases 'Care Anymore' From Sam Cohen-Produced LP 'Forgiving Season'

The album will be released on June 23.

Apr. 26, 2023  

The Brooklyn-based artist Elijah Wolf released a new single "Care Anymore" from his forthcoming album Forgiving Season that arrives on June 23 via Mtn Laurel Recording Co.

The song was co-written with Sam Cohen, who produced the album, and features performances by Cohen, Joshua Jaeger, and Photay. The official video for "Care Anymore" was created by Dylan Kaplowitz and Evan Shornstein, with footage of New York City from early 2020. Forgiving Season is now available for pre-order on Bandcamp, Rough Trade US and Rough Trade UK.

"'Care Anymore' deals with overblown expectations, boredom, and what it feels like to escape old patterns. When writing it, I'd been thinking about the ways technology influences our relationships with others and with ourselves. This song came about during a time when I felt overwhelmed by life, and writing it brought a lot of catharsis for me," Wolf explains.

"When I recorded the demo, I'd been listening to a lot of Pavement. I wasn't sure how the song would land with Sam in the context of this record, but he was excited about it immediately. We dove right in and began experimenting with drum sounds. We took a tiny clip of Joshua playing, looped it, and added reverb for the top of the song. Once we heard that, we felt we had something special."

Under The Radar premiered "Care Anymore" and said, "Wolf has managed to both wrangle the disaffected swirl of emotions he was dealing with when writing the record and crystalize those feelings into vibrant indie rock."

"Care Anymore" follows the release of the official video for "We Talked About It" that was directed by Wolf's childhood friend Dylan Kaplowitz and features dancer Channce Williams, choreographed by Hannah Garner.

Following the emotional high of his 2021 full length album Brighter Lighting (which featured Wilco's Nels Cline on guitar) and a run of prestigious tour dates and performances at Newport Folk Festival, Austin City Limits and The End of the Road in England, Wolf returned to New York directionless and filled with self-doubt, unable to write or record. After many months, he finally called producer Sam Cohen who encouraged him to come to his studio and throw out anything he had written and demoed and start from scratch.

"At Sam's direction, we made a decision to take a leap and not recreate anything I had done already. We wanted to get away from the folk-rock band sound of traditional instruments in a room together," Wolf explains. "In the end, I wrote a record about vulnerability, about the ways that mechanisms of self-protection can make you miss the good around you. It's about allowing the walls to come down and accepting your own failures and imperfections

The result is a vulnerable 11-song collection that is a testament to collaboration and experimentation. Forgiving Season features the previously released song "Holding This In" that Atwood Magazine called "An instantly memorable song with an easy hook, an energetic guitar line, and powerful vocals... A song full of vulnerability, heart, and raw, beautifully unresolved emotions."

Forgiving Season follows Wolf's 2021 full length Brighter Lighting, his standalone single "Yesterday, With You" which featured Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold on vocals, and an Aquarium Drunkard Lagniappe Sessions release.

Today, Wolf announced album release shows in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, before he plays the new Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival alongside Weezer, Dinosaur Jr. and more. Find a full list of tour dates below, with more dates to be announced later this year.

Tour Dates:

5/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

7/18 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye *Album Release Show*

8/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

9/15 - Windham Mountain, NY - Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival

Photo Courtesy of Elijah Wolf



What was initially a meeting and subsequent series of jam sessions between Kern Haug and Daniel Meyer, two musicians in the Los Angeles underground noise scene, would eventually manifest as a shared vision to portray the sublimity of the human experience through the vehicle of heavy music.
The nine songs on Every Day Like the Last came from a period where Wye Oak were in flux after a decade-plus of steadily releasing albums and touring. Sonically, the collection represents Wasner and Stack getting back to basics. Balancing the organic and the artificial, using electronics and programming to add new textures.
Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, hard rock giants Motionless In White have shared details of their biggest North American headline run to date, "The Touring The End of the World Tour," kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf
Austin-based alternative pop artist Jxckson is uncovering new sonic ground in his upcoming EP release, 'THE DEEP END'. Produced by indie hit-maker Boy Sim (Bentley Robles, ZEE MACHINE, Slayyyter, moistbreezy and Party Nails), the new EP features smash singles 'DROWNING', 'SIREN', and 'RADIO SILENCE', which have already amassed over 10,000 streams.

April 26, 2023

Carol Burnett sat down with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show this morning to discuss her upcoming NBC special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. The pair also sang a duet of Burnett's famous sign-off song from The Carol Burnett Show, 'So Long.'
April 26, 2023

What was initially a meeting and subsequent series of jam sessions between Kern Haug and Daniel Meyer, two musicians in the Los Angeles underground noise scene, would eventually manifest as a shared vision to portray the sublimity of the human experience through the vehicle of heavy music.
April 26, 2023

Oprah Winfrey presented a first look at the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple at CinemaCon yesterday. Winfrey was joined by director Blitz Bazawule and stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino. Check out photos from inside the presentation now!
April 26, 2023

Disney has released the new 'Choices' teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid. The teaser features a new look at the characters of Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle, plus more footage of Melissa McCarthy's Ursula and Halle Bailey's Ariel. Watch the new teaser trailer video now!
April 26, 2023

Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker, and the cast of & Juliet appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform 'Since U Been Gone.' Before the performance, Wolfe joined Meyers to introduce the hit musical, which is now running on Broadway. Watch a video of the Broadway cast performing the Kelly Clarkson hit now!
