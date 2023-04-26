Elijah Wolf Releases 'Care Anymore' From Sam Cohen-Produced LP 'Forgiving Season'

The Brooklyn-based artist Elijah Wolf released a new single "Care Anymore" from his forthcoming album Forgiving Season that arrives on June 23 via Mtn Laurel Recording Co.

The song was co-written with Sam Cohen, who produced the album, and features performances by Cohen, Joshua Jaeger, and Photay. The official video for "Care Anymore" was created by Dylan Kaplowitz and Evan Shornstein, with footage of New York City from early 2020. Forgiving Season is now available for pre-order on Bandcamp, Rough Trade US and Rough Trade UK.

"'Care Anymore' deals with overblown expectations, boredom, and what it feels like to escape old patterns. When writing it, I'd been thinking about the ways technology influences our relationships with others and with ourselves. This song came about during a time when I felt overwhelmed by life, and writing it brought a lot of catharsis for me," Wolf explains.

"When I recorded the demo, I'd been listening to a lot of Pavement. I wasn't sure how the song would land with Sam in the context of this record, but he was excited about it immediately. We dove right in and began experimenting with drum sounds. We took a tiny clip of Joshua playing, looped it, and added reverb for the top of the song. Once we heard that, we felt we had something special."

Under The Radar premiered "Care Anymore" and said, "Wolf has managed to both wrangle the disaffected swirl of emotions he was dealing with when writing the record and crystalize those feelings into vibrant indie rock."

"Care Anymore" follows the release of the official video for "We Talked About It" that was directed by Wolf's childhood friend Dylan Kaplowitz and features dancer Channce Williams, choreographed by Hannah Garner.

Following the emotional high of his 2021 full length album Brighter Lighting (which featured Wilco's Nels Cline on guitar) and a run of prestigious tour dates and performances at Newport Folk Festival, Austin City Limits and The End of the Road in England, Wolf returned to New York directionless and filled with self-doubt, unable to write or record. After many months, he finally called producer Sam Cohen who encouraged him to come to his studio and throw out anything he had written and demoed and start from scratch.

"At Sam's direction, we made a decision to take a leap and not recreate anything I had done already. We wanted to get away from the folk-rock band sound of traditional instruments in a room together," Wolf explains. "In the end, I wrote a record about vulnerability, about the ways that mechanisms of self-protection can make you miss the good around you. It's about allowing the walls to come down and accepting your own failures and imperfections

The result is a vulnerable 11-song collection that is a testament to collaboration and experimentation. Forgiving Season features the previously released song "Holding This In" that Atwood Magazine called "An instantly memorable song with an easy hook, an energetic guitar line, and powerful vocals... A song full of vulnerability, heart, and raw, beautifully unresolved emotions."

Forgiving Season follows Wolf's 2021 full length Brighter Lighting, his standalone single "Yesterday, With You" which featured Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold on vocals, and an Aquarium Drunkard Lagniappe Sessions release.

Today, Wolf announced album release shows in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, before he plays the new Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival alongside Weezer, Dinosaur Jr. and more. Find a full list of tour dates below, with more dates to be announced later this year.

Tour Dates:

5/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

7/18 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye *Album Release Show*

8/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

9/15 - Windham Mountain, NY - Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival

Photo Courtesy of Elijah Wolf