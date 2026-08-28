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Elephant Stone Releases New Album ASHA, Shares "Parallel and Contrary Motion"

Frontman Rishi Dhir explores grief and acceptance on the album's emotional centerpiece track.

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Elephant Stone Releases New Album ASHA, Shares

Elephant Stone released their new album ASHA. Named after the late mother of frontman Rishi Dhir – Asha means 'Hope' in Sanskrit – the album is a meditation on grief, hope, and the friction between sorrow and the darkness of these times.

Alongside the release, Elephant Stone shared the single and video 'Parallel and Contrary Motion.' Incorporating an array of psych touchstones, it serves as the emotional centerpiece of the album as Rishi reflects on the space between loss and acceptance while remembering his late friend.

Elephant Stone are also hitting the road for a tour across North America, the UK, and EU.

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