Elements Festival Announces Phase 2 Lineup

72-hours of camping, dancing, and countless other unique exploits at a field of festival dreams await all who attend Elements Music & Arts Festival.

Today, Elements is excited to announce the next phase of talent that includes Grammy award winning indie/electronic artist Tycho, "alien bass music" heavyweight Shlump, Desert Hearts' Porky B2B Marbs, tech house maestro Chapter & Verse, and more. They will join over 50+ artists at their solar powered site in a stunning new location in the magical fields and forests of Long Pond, Pennsylvania, August 19-22.

Elements Music & Arts Festival is so much more than just music. It's a utterly life-changing ride, electrifying all six senses of thousands of attendees who loyally flock to the psychedelic, unifying festival. To coincide with the four Elements, there will be dedicated stages and enhanced experiences designed daily to best represent Fire, Earth, Water, and Air. We break it down for you below:

Fire

Driven by exploration and excitement, Fire ignites the party and keeps it blazing ALL NIGHT LONG. Zeds Dead and Dr. Fresch are synonymous with the fire element, delivering high energy tunes and dirty bass drops. Prolific tech house artists Fisher, J.Worra and the masked avenger, Claptone all are masters at crafting funky rhythms with beats that make you hoot. Adding even more depth to this stage are The Knocks, Duke Dumont, and a prestigious Redux set from Kaskade.

Elements is going above and beyond at engineering top-tier stage productions with pyro cannons and mesmerizing LED visuals. Creativity has no limit, as exquisite fashion shows, exotic dancers and fire breathing performers will all co-exist with the fire-sparkled grounds.

Earth

The Earth element embraces the symbiotic relationship between the festival & nature, exploring the bond between a world created for us, and one created by us. The sounds of bass music heavyweights like Rezz and Big Gigantic, jam bands like STS9, and experimental artists will reverberate from the Earth stage.

Sustainability is a key pillar for Elements, dedicated to their 'leave no trace' policy. The venue is powered by the renewable energy provided by the 3MW Solar Project.

Elements will also showcase magnificent sculptures and installations that demonstrate eco-consciousness while also incorporating environmentally friendly food and beverage practices throughout the three days. For those familiar with Elements, the Trash Pickup Parade will be returning, a seamlessly integrated rave and cleanup experience on the final day of the festival.

The Cleanest Art Car on the planet, Scrubby Bubbly, will be making its debut this year! This moving clean-machine will be cruising around the campground and stages day and night, playing good tunes. Hop on for a ride and see where the bubbles take you!

Water

Embrace the pure qualities of Water and the waves of your imagination while surrounding yourself with playfulness, colors, and costumes. The Water stage provides the perfect playlist to an afternoon dance party. Get down to eclectic disco, reggae and house beats lead by Claude Vonstroke, Shermanology, and MIANE.

This year's new location allows accessibility to numerous water stations and 1,000 flushing toilets. Relax in the sun, roll like the tide in the roller skating rink and fluidly sway to the musical backdrop of the forest.

Air

Enter a state of interstellar consciousness through the dreamiest element of Elements. Breathe nature's life-force into your creations, or as your mind weightlessly flows in a yoga or meditation class. Assemble a crew ready to whirl like the wind on the dance floor to the sounds of Seth Troxler, Nicole Moudaber, and heighten your creative spirit in the festival's interactive art atmosphere.

Elements Festival 2022 Lineup

Fire Stage:

Kaskade

FISHER

Duke Dumont

Claptone

Sofi Tukker

Sonny Fodera

Solardo

The Knocks

Dr. Fresch

J. Worra

Chapter & Verse

Golden Pony

Kyle Kinch

Keenan

Motives

Neighbours

Papyon

Space Tiger

Earth Stage:

Rezz

Zeds Dead

STS9

Big Gigantic

Tycho

Liquid Stranger

TroyBoi

Two Feet

Twiddle

The Floozies

Blunts & Blondes

Sunsquabi

Spafford

L'especial

Ford.

Sodown

Eazy Baked

Esseks

Biicla

Gardella

Dogs In A Pile

Space Bacon

Tweed

Kaleta & The Super Yamba Band

Austeria

Brainrack

Choppy Oppy

Dredlok

Redline District

Air Stage:

Seth Troxler

Nicole Moudaber

Marbs B2B Porky

Worakls

Luttrell

Brijean

Moscoman

Atish

Francis Mercier

Sohmi

Lauren Flax

Salomé Le Chat

Justin cudmore

Fiin

Dana James

Dos Heffes

Henry Pope

Joey Greiner

Koop

Olaf

Rechulski

Water Stage:

Claude VonStroke

Shermanology

Gene Farris

Black V Neck

MIANE

The Illustrious Blacks

Poolhaus

Bad Leather

Bandikook

Cakewalk

Dcal

Easy Riders

Michael The Concierge

The Wub Hub:

Mize

Shlump

Daily Bread

Marvel Years

Bagger Vance

Boogie Knights

Brella

Dice Man

Mantra Sounds

Mikayli

Ramblur

Sketchy Pete

St4rfox

Stage Partners:

Deep Root Records

Nu Androids

Unlocked

Para Presents

Dubday

Longturn Music

The Drop BK

Therefore Records

The Gradient Perspective