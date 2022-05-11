Elements Festival Announces Phase 2 Lineup
The festival will be in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, on August 19-22.
72-hours of camping, dancing, and countless other unique exploits at a field of festival dreams await all who attend Elements Music & Arts Festival.
Today, Elements is excited to announce the next phase of talent that includes Grammy award winning indie/electronic artist Tycho, "alien bass music" heavyweight Shlump, Desert Hearts' Porky B2B Marbs, tech house maestro Chapter & Verse, and more. They will join over 50+ artists at their solar powered site in a stunning new location in the magical fields and forests of Long Pond, Pennsylvania, August 19-22.
Elements Music & Arts Festival is so much more than just music. It's a utterly life-changing ride, electrifying all six senses of thousands of attendees who loyally flock to the psychedelic, unifying festival. To coincide with the four Elements, there will be dedicated stages and enhanced experiences designed daily to best represent Fire, Earth, Water, and Air. We break it down for you below:
Fire
Driven by exploration and excitement, Fire ignites the party and keeps it blazing ALL NIGHT LONG. Zeds Dead and Dr. Fresch are synonymous with the fire element, delivering high energy tunes and dirty bass drops. Prolific tech house artists Fisher, J.Worra and the masked avenger, Claptone all are masters at crafting funky rhythms with beats that make you hoot. Adding even more depth to this stage are The Knocks, Duke Dumont, and a prestigious Redux set from Kaskade.
Elements is going above and beyond at engineering top-tier stage productions with pyro cannons and mesmerizing LED visuals. Creativity has no limit, as exquisite fashion shows, exotic dancers and fire breathing performers will all co-exist with the fire-sparkled grounds.
Earth
The Earth element embraces the symbiotic relationship between the festival & nature, exploring the bond between a world created for us, and one created by us. The sounds of bass music heavyweights like Rezz and Big Gigantic, jam bands like STS9, and experimental artists will reverberate from the Earth stage.
Sustainability is a key pillar for Elements, dedicated to their 'leave no trace' policy. The venue is powered by the renewable energy provided by the 3MW Solar Project.
Elements will also showcase magnificent sculptures and installations that demonstrate eco-consciousness while also incorporating environmentally friendly food and beverage practices throughout the three days. For those familiar with Elements, the Trash Pickup Parade will be returning, a seamlessly integrated rave and cleanup experience on the final day of the festival.
The Cleanest Art Car on the planet, Scrubby Bubbly, will be making its debut this year! This moving clean-machine will be cruising around the campground and stages day and night, playing good tunes. Hop on for a ride and see where the bubbles take you!
Water
Embrace the pure qualities of Water and the waves of your imagination while surrounding yourself with playfulness, colors, and costumes. The Water stage provides the perfect playlist to an afternoon dance party. Get down to eclectic disco, reggae and house beats lead by Claude Vonstroke, Shermanology, and MIANE.
This year's new location allows accessibility to numerous water stations and 1,000 flushing toilets. Relax in the sun, roll like the tide in the roller skating rink and fluidly sway to the musical backdrop of the forest.
Air
Enter a state of interstellar consciousness through the dreamiest element of Elements. Breathe nature's life-force into your creations, or as your mind weightlessly flows in a yoga or meditation class. Assemble a crew ready to whirl like the wind on the dance floor to the sounds of Seth Troxler, Nicole Moudaber, and heighten your creative spirit in the festival's interactive art atmosphere.
Elements Festival 2022 Lineup
Fire Stage:
Kaskade
FISHER
Duke Dumont
Claptone
Sofi Tukker
Sonny Fodera
Solardo
The Knocks
Dr. Fresch
J. Worra
Chapter & Verse
Golden Pony
Kyle Kinch
Keenan
Motives
Neighbours
Papyon
Space Tiger
Earth Stage:
Rezz
Zeds Dead
STS9
Big Gigantic
Tycho
Liquid Stranger
TroyBoi
Two Feet
Twiddle
The Floozies
Blunts & Blondes
Sunsquabi
Spafford
L'especial
Ford.
Sodown
Eazy Baked
Esseks
Biicla
Gardella
Dogs In A Pile
Space Bacon
Tweed
Kaleta & The Super Yamba Band
Austeria
Brainrack
Choppy Oppy
Dredlok
Redline District
Air Stage:
Seth Troxler
Nicole Moudaber
Marbs B2B Porky
Worakls
Luttrell
Brijean
Moscoman
Atish
Francis Mercier
Sohmi
Lauren Flax
Salomé Le Chat
Justin cudmore
Fiin
Dana James
Dos Heffes
Henry Pope
Joey Greiner
Koop
Olaf
Rechulski
Water Stage:
Claude VonStroke
Shermanology
Gene Farris
Black V Neck
MIANE
The Illustrious Blacks
Poolhaus
Bad Leather
Bandikook
Cakewalk
Dcal
Easy Riders
Michael The Concierge
The Wub Hub:
Mize
Shlump
Daily Bread
Marvel Years
Bagger Vance
Boogie Knights
Brella
Dice Man
Mantra Sounds
Mikayli
Ramblur
Sketchy Pete
St4rfox
Stage Partners:
Deep Root Records
Nu Androids
Unlocked
Para Presents
Dubday
Longturn Music
The Drop BK
Therefore Records
The Gradient Perspective