Elektragaaz Releases First Installment of New EP Series YOUR OWN PRIVATE CINEMA, PART 1

Your Own Private Cinema, Part 1 is on AIS Records and is distributed by Virtual Label to all major music platforms.

Elektragaaz, that mind-bending electronic multi-fusion gang, is back with a vengeance with the release of Your Own Private Cinema, Part 1 the first installment of a planned new six-part series of EPs. Your Own Private Cinema, Part 1 continues and intensifies the diverse and genre-agnostic style of the previous series of EPs, The Synaesthetic Picture Show, which earned a trove of critical praise.

Listen to the album below!

The novel and compelling musical output of Elektragaaz has been described as "masterful and original," "mesmerizing," "ground breaking," "magic," and a work of "musical genius". Echoing a general theme, one reviewer opined that "Elektragaaz has reinvigorated and redefined instrumental music" while another commentator suggests the music "transports you the moment you press play." Elektragaaz's mosaic of musical and cultural influences include but are not limited to pop, synth pop, rock, progressive rock, electronic jazz, jazz fusion, soundtrack, club, techno, deep house, ambient music, hip hop, trip hop, dance, classical music, film noir, comic strips, graphic novels, spaghetti westerns and video games. Commentators and reviewers have recognized that attempting to categorize Elektragaaz by genre doesn't allow for the nuance or complexity of their music. For example, one commentator has described the sonic element of the band's musical landscape as a successful combination of a variety of genres "ranging from the sizzle of jazz, baroque aromas, the smooth elongated flows of prog-rock, the energy of dance, and the heft of alt-rock." While it is clear that the music of Elektragaaz cannot easily be pigeonholed, one might fancifully describe it as Kraftwerk in an imaginary studio in the sky creating music with Vangelis, Steven Wilson, Gorillaz, Snarky Puppy, Jean-Michel Jarre, Brian Eno, Aphex Twin, Wendy Carlos and Pink Floyd.

The songs in Your Own Private Cinema, Part 1 are a diverse bunch. "We May Die But We Will not Rust" is a bad-ass anthem to to taking risks and living life to the fullest, "Things Take a Turn" is a musical reflection on those dizzy times in life where everything seems to go south or sideways, "Dancing, a little Tipsy, with Shorty" is a whimsical tale of an inebriated spin on the dance floor, "Lady Hannah Fights the Red Demon" is a tribute to the unquenchable courage of the female warrior, "Tropical Sway" is a retreat to tropical breezes, white beaches and blue water and "The Cheerful Dead" is a somewhat jolly, somewhat macabre, dance of skeletons, ghosts and other post-life personages and apparitions.

Elektagaaz was founded in 2017 by a reclusive and mysterious young Frisian musician-principal composer of all Elektragaaz music-who goes by the pseudonym of Poppo Redband and by New York producer Trebor Lloyd. The Elektragaaz band features six gifted musicians, all from the New York metropolitan area, including Kathy Kaos on keyboards, Kosmic Kate on brass, Tom Elektron on electric guitar, Jas Windstorm on woodwinds, Josh Firebow on strings and Mat Thunder on bass. In addition, Your Own Private Cinema features special guest appearances by other top talents, including, among others New York horn player Blair Hamrick and Brooklyn violinist/violist Alex Santamaria. The music is arranged and produced by Lloyd who most recently produced and co-created The Painted Caravan Trilogy for The Peter Ulrich Collaboration headed by ex Dead Can Dance percussionist Peter Ulrich.

Your Own Private Cinema, Part 1 is on AIS Records and is distributed by Virtual Label to all major music platforms.



Carole King & Gerry Goffin Celebrated With 60th Anniversary Release of “One Fine Day” By Vocalist Staci Griesbach 

Vocalist  Staci  Griesbach  celebrates legendary  songwriting  duo  Carole King and Gerry Goffin with a 60th anniversary cover of “One Fine Day,”  originally  recorded  and  released  in  1963  by  The  Chiffons,  making  it  to  number  five  on  the  Billboard  charts.  Reimagined  through  the lens  of  Jazz, Griesbach's  cover  release is available  on  streaming  services  exactly  60  years  later  on  May  5th,  2023,  offering a  fresh  interpretation  of  the  classic,  while  underscoring the strength of the original melody and lyric. 

Americana/Roots Guitar Master William Lee Ellis Conjures Up 'Ghost Hymns', Out June 23

Yellow Dog Records announces a June 23rd release date for Ghost Hymns, the new album from tradition-bred songsmith and fleet fingerpicker William Lee Ellis.

King Krule Comes To Kings Theatre, August 1

English singer, songwriter, and producer King Krule will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Tuesday, August 1 at 8pm ET on his Space Heavy Tour.

Out Today On Deutsche Grammophon: María Dueñas Presents 'Beethoven And Beyond'

"You can't rely on virtuosity in Beethoven's concerto; you have to reveal yourself," says María Dueñas. And that can only be done through sound." The supremely talented Spanish violinist launches her Deutsche Grammophon career in bold fashion by delivering an intriguingly individual interpretation of the Beethoven Violin Concerto, one of the most musically demanding and emotionally profound works in the repertoire.


